LEWISBURG — For a man who never wanted to play a clarinet, the musical instrument has taken he and his wife across the country.

Pat Marra and his wife Janet are world travelers of sorts, visiting places like Germany, Austria, Italy, China, Thailand, Africa, Belize, Honduras and Ukraine. But, one of the most rewarding series of adventures the couple took centered around Pat play his clarinet in all 50 state capitols.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.