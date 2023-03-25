LEWISBURG — For a man who never wanted to play a clarinet, the musical instrument has taken he and his wife across the country.
Pat Marra and his wife Janet are world travelers of sorts, visiting places like Germany, Austria, Italy, China, Thailand, Africa, Belize, Honduras and Ukraine. But, one of the most rewarding series of adventures the couple took centered around Pat play his clarinet in all 50 state capitols.
Pat started playing the clarinet when he was 9.
"When I was ready to start playing an instrument I wanted to play one of those instruments that look like a gourd, not knowing it was called a saxophone," said Pat. "At that time I called it the clarinet and told my parents I wanted to play the clarinet. So my parents bought me a clarinet and I was so disappointed that it wasn't the instrument I wanted so I didn't play it at first."
Pat said his father threatened to sell the instrument, since he wasn't using it. He intended to sell the clarinet to a co-worker.
"When I found out my dad had taken to instrument to work to sell it, I cried," Pat said. "I later asked my dad, who still had the clarinet in his car, to not sell it. If he wouldn't have done that, I wouldn't have played the clarinet or saxophone, and I haven't stopped playing my clarinet since."
In sixth grade, Pat taught fourth graders how to play the instrument.
"I was actually paid $1 to teach the fourth graders how to play clarinet," he recalled. "In my junior and senior years of high school, I was chosen to play in both district and state bands for both years."
While in school, he thought about becoming a musician or teaching music. But his band leader at the time told him not to go into music due to that fact that there were not a lot of music teachers. He suggested Pat go into elementary education.
Pat attended California University of Pennsylvania, known at the time as California State Teachers College. While there, he continued playing the clarinet and achieved the opportunity to play in the intercollegiate State Band in 1963, at Bloomsburg University.
After graduation, he continued to play in the Alumni Band from the very beginning of that organization, up to and including last October, when he marched with the band as it's oldest member, at age 79.
In 1970, Pat was asked to lead a one-day workshop in the Lewisburg Area School District.
"I never could have imagined that immediately after the workshop I was offered a teaching job in the Lewisburg school district," he said. "My wife and I had just bought a house in the Pittsburgh area, which we had to sell before coming to Central Pennsylvania."
The Marras were happy to raise two sons in the local area, as he taught in the Lewisburg Area School District.
Pat reflected that the California University of Pennsylvania band had a series of T-shirts which members word during rehearsals.
"The T-shirts had a logo — related to the title of the halftime shows for the football season — on the front," Pat explained. "The back of the T's had a list of the various places where the band had played. That T-shirt gave me the idea to try to someday play my clarinet in every state."
When he retired in 2000, Pat said he had already played his clarinet in 19 state capitols.
"That was when I got the idea of having a bucket list to play in the remaining 31 states," Pat said. "At first, I began to pick up one or two states at a time as we traveled through them on our way to visit other places for family or business purposes.
"We weren't under any pressure to complete the Clarinet and Capitols tour, but in 2012 Pat started developing arthritis in his thumb so we decided to pursue the completion of Pat's bucket list in earnest," Janet said. "I told him 'let's visit the capitols of the states where you can play your clarinet and then we can take tours of the capitol buildings,' which I thoroughly enjoyed, some are spectacular."
So the couple started in 2012 with their first visits to Montgomery, Ala., Jackson, Miss., Baton Rouge, La. and Austin, Texas.
While visiting the buildings, Pat would usually stand or on the front steps playing tunes on his clarinet.
"We decided to take road trips and some of those trips turned out to be three weeks long," said Pat.
Playing in Baton Rouge was one of the most memorable trips for the Marras.
"We arrived late in the day at the capitol building," Pat recalled. "Louisiana's capitol building is one of the tallest capitol buildings of all the 50 states. So I played outside the building and we decided to go back the next day for the tour of the building.
"The next day we went back for the tour of the capitol building," he continued. "I was invited inside to play and after I was done playing I looked up and saw all the state employees coming to listen."
One man asked him to play "When The Saints Come Marching In."
"I thought that was odd considering they play that for funerals in the south," Janet said.
"What we came to find out was the man wanted it played in honor of the New Orlean's Saints," said Pat. "I'll have to say that was my most unique experience on this bucket list."
In the winter of 2013, the couple visited Dover, Del., where Pat played outside the capitol building and his clarinet keys froze up.
That same year, the couple also traveled to Topeka, Kan., Lincoln, Neb., Des Moines, Iowa, Madison, Wisc. and St. Paul, Minn.
In 2014, the couple traveled to Pierre, S.D., Bismarck, N.D., Helena, Mont., Boise, Idaho, and Cheyenne, Wyo.
The had previously been to Hawaii and Alaska, but made the return trip in 2015 to Hawaii and 2016 to Alaska.
"Hawaii was very unique, you really have to be there to see how beautiful the state capitol is as is all of Hawaii," Janet said.
In 2016, Pat's Clarinet and Capitol tour was completed with the couple visiting Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
"In Arizona I got to play in the Canyon de Chelly National Monument," said Pat. "While at the Canyon de Chelly National Monument, our tour guide was native American who played an indian flute. It was really unique as we played 'Amazing Grace' together as a duet.
"While playing 'Amazing Grace' at Bryce Canyon in Utah I had a woman come up and joined me by singing along."
Pat said he humbly plays for his own enjoyment and for those listening.
He currently plays the clarinet for hospice patients, and in nursing homes. He also plays in the Milton Area Community Band, and the Alumni Band at the University of California of Pennsylvania.
"I plan on playing in the California Alumni Band during the school's homecoming in October. I'll be 81," said Pat.
He's also played at a number of weddings, including his son's.
"I'm not trying to be a musician, and any funds I get from playing somewhere I donate to the California University for students who can't afford to purchase their own instruments, or reeds, or equipment to play," Pat said.
One capitol building the Marras have never toured is Pennsylvania's
"We never had a tour of Pennsylvania's capitol building and would like to go back for a tour, although Pat has played at the capitol," Janet said.
