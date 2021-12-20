WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology presented student achievement awards to its fall graduates.
A commencement ceremony was held Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.
The local award winners, their hometowns and academic majors are:
• President’s Award, presented for leadership and service to the college: Tiana M. Rawls-White, Northumberland, applied management.
• Board of Directors’ Award, presented for achievement under exceptional conditions: Heather L. Pfirman, Williamsport, human services and restorative justice.
• Chef Leah Chase Excellence in Hospitality Award, presented to a graduate who demonstrates Chef Chase's commitment to being a positive role model for the hospitality industry, work and scholastic excellence, stewardship of personal and professional resources, respect for self and others, and excellence and leadership in hospitality education: Aurora Mercedes LeBlanc, Williamsport, baking and pastry arts.
• Hospitality Faculty Award, presented to a graduate who demonstrates academic achievement, exemplifies professionalism and is committed to excellence in hospitality: Caroline N. Hawkins, Williamsport, baking and pastry arts.
• Shirley Novosel Memorial Award, presented to a nursing graduate who has demonstrated excellence in clinical performance; clinical leadership; promotion of client advocacy; proficiency in clinical skills; a desire to learn and help others learn; a positive professional attitude; and a caring, compassionate, empathetic attitude toward clients: Caroline Mae Engel, South Williamsport, nursing.
• Academic Excellence in Nursing Award, presented to a graduate of the associate-degree nursing major for outstanding academic achievement, exceptional ability in practicum and communication skills: Robin Lynne Kurtz, Winfield, nursing.
• Spirit of Nursing Award, presented to a graduating associate-degree nursing student who exemplifies the caring, compassion and empathy that are the very spirit of nursing and embodies the spirit of the Penn College nursing philosophy – professional behaviors, consumer-centered care, teaching and learning, nursing process, informatics, communication, and evidence-based practice: Francis M. McMahon, Jersey Shore, nursing.
• Nursing Peer Recognition Award, presented to a graduate of the associate-degree nursing major who fellow classmates believe exhibits the characteristics of the technical nurse role: Francis M. McMahon, Jersey Shore, nursing.
