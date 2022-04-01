When Formula 1 raced at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, in the fall, four-time champion Sebastian Vettel made a very public comment in which he expressed disappointment in seeing so much litter in the area around the track. Vettel has been consistently clear in conveying the importance of not littering.
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has been viewed by many as being hypocritical, due to his belief in global warming. While I do agree it’s hypocritical for an insanely rich person who jets around the world to drive gas-guzzling cars to speak about the importance of combatting global warming, I laud him for taking a stand on an issue.
Last Friday, as practice was underway for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, terrorists launched a missile at an oil refinery just 6 miles from the circuit. While the team owners — who stood to loose millions of dollars if the race did not move forward — voted the race should continue, drivers were reportedly united in their opinion the race should not be held.
Unfortunately, contracts and big money won out and the race moved forward. Reports indicate the drivers may have also been told it would be difficult for them to leave Saudi Arabia if they did not race. In other words, they were threatened by the Saudi government.
Several drivers — most notably Hamilton — have been vocal that the division shouldn’t even race in Saudi Arabia, given the country’s terrible human rights record.
While the drivers lost out, and the race moved forward, I applaud Formula 1 drivers for taking stances on issues of importance to humanity.
Aside from possibly Bubba Wallace — who embraced the Black Lives Matter movement two years ago — NASCAR drivers largely shy away on voicing their opinions on issues of importance to humanity.
With the exception of Joey Logano, the majority of top NASCAR drivers declined to even comment on whether they received the COVID-19 vaccination.
If I had to guess, I would venture that most drivers were vaccinated, but didn’t want their fans to know it. Given how divisive the vaccination issue has been, NASCAR drivers didn’t want to risk losing fans — or more importantly sponsorship dollars — by stating whether they were vaccinated.
While most NASCAR drivers shy away from voicing their opinions on controversial issues, a lot of the silence likely comes from the fact that they may fear NASCAR officials making their lives difficult if they weigh in on issues. The possible loss of sponsorship dollars is also a paramount concern.
With Formula 1 gaining in popularity in the United States, maybe NASCAR — and its sponsors — need to be a little more understanding, and allow their drivers to speak their minds on certain issues.
This year, Formula 1 will add a second U.S. race to its schedule — on a track being built around Hard Rock Stadium near Miami, Fla. A street race in Las Vegas will join the schedule in 2023. There’s also rumors that an event in New York could be added to the Formula 1 schedule.
Attendance at NASCAR and IndyCar races at the Texas Motor Speedway dipped when F1 started racing at Circuit of the Americas in Austin. With F1 further moving in on the U.S. market, NASCAR needs to take additional steps to maintain its popularity.
While F1 may pose a threat to NASCAR, I believe the two divisions need to embrace one another. I also think F1 may oversaturate the U.S. market.
Rather than running on temporary street circuits, it would be a brilliant move for F1 to compete on more natural road courses — like Circuit of the Americas — in the U.S.
While not in the elegant market the international circuit craves, it would be amazing to see F1 return to racing on the NASCAR-owned road course in Watkins Glen.
The facility would need upgrades, and NASCAR likely wouldn’t embrace the rival series competing there, but I believe the facility would be packed by fans wishing to again see the world’s top series compete in the Finger Lakes region.
Formula 1 previously staged popular races at Watkins Glen between 1961 and 1980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.