TURBOTVILLE — A musical production described as “upbeat and fun” will be performed by Warrior Run Middle School thespians in multiple performances to hit the stage this week.
The school will present “Seussical Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb. 10, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the high school auditorium.
“I wanted something upbeat and fun,” said Joleine Bergmueller, Elementary Music specialist in the district, and the play’s director. “Almost anything you’ve seen in a Dr. Seuss book is up here.”
“Seussical Jr.” is a musical comedy that incorporates characters from across many of Dr. Seuss’s most infamous works.
“I’m The Cat in the Hat,” said Emmett Ranck, who is new to musical theater. “It’s fun. It’s quirky. I get to be myself which is weird.”
Asher Webster, a sixth grader, will be playing the role of Jojo, a boy who ends up getting pulled into the very Seussical universe that he first imagines.
“This is my first time,” he said, of being in a play. “I’ve never really done anything in front of a huge audience before. I’m excited for it.”
The cast is a blend of sixth, seventh and eighth graders who have been rehearsing since mid-November to get ready for opening night. Rehearsals were bumped up to six times per week in January.
“We have 32 kids on stage and three stage crew. It’s all student run,” said Bergmueller. “The students learn how to run the light board and the sound board. They’re doing everything. My goal is that they have hands-on experience with everything they’re doing.”
Xahlia Rovenolt, an eighth grader, is cast in the role of Gertrude McFuzz, one of the stories that appears in “Yertle the Turtle.”
“When I was little I used to be really excited to see musicals,” she said. “Now I get to give that experience to other people.”
Both parents and kids have been helping to prepare the set pieces and costumes, which Hannah Hunter, cast in the role of Mrs. Mayor, particularly enjoys.
“It’s fun doing all the different parts and costumes with everyone,” she said. “There’s lots of weird, crazy costumes.”
A cast is includes: Emmett Ranck as The Cat in the Hat; Asher Webster as Jojo; Josh Roslevich as Horton the Elephant; Xahlia Rovenolt as Gertrude McFuzz; Arabelle Landis as Mayzie La Bird; Aliyah Marquez as Sour Kangaroo; Andrew Leinbach as Mr. Mayor; Hannah Hunter as Mrs. Mayor; Sara Gearhart as Yertle the Turtle; Steven Sartwell as The Grinch; Ivy Margargle as Vlad Vladikoff; Zachary Roslevich as Elephant Bird; Lydia Frank, Lily Mae Perrine, Abigail Yevics, Olesia Cieslukowski, Elyce Johnson, Kyrie Persun as Bird Girls; Christian Knox, Xavi Rovenolt, Steven Sartwell as Wickersham Brothers; Sara Gearhart, Katelyn Miller, Jorja Krall, Ivy Magargle, Elizabeth Mowery, Samantha Mowery, Lillian Porter, Allison Rovenolt, Samaura Smith, April Sechrist, Saphyra Stock, Taylor Tanner as The Who’s.
