Lycoming College presents Alumni Awards

WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College Alumni Association Executive Board (AAEB) honored four individuals during the College’s Alumni and Reunion Weekend festivities Saturday, June 4.
Award recipients were selected by the AAEB board through nominations received from alumni and other members of the College community. AAEB past president Brad Webb, along with current president Phil Levesque, presented the awards on the Upper Quad.
Bestowed upon a graduate of Lycoming who has made significant contributions to her profession, demonstrates leadership and accomplishment in her career, exemplifies outstanding service and volunteering to the college on her community, and whose ongoing work reflects positively on the College, the 2022 Taunia Oechslin Young Alumna Award was conferred upon Jessica (Gough) Hartman, a 2007 graduate.
Hartman works at Prudential Financial as a vice president and actuary, leading the development of insurance assumptions for the retirement and annuity businesses. She began her career as an associate in Prudential’s Actuarial Leadership Development Program. Hartman is certified as a fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries. She serves on the Society of Actuaries Research Institute Mortality Expert Panel.
The Dale V. Bower Service Award honors an individual for outstanding service rendered to Lycoming College. The 2022 award was presented to Douglas Keiper, a 1968 graduate.
Keiper began his career teaching history and math, while also serving as wrestling coach and assistant track coach, in New York. Two years later, he began his Lycoming College career as associate dean of students for eight years while serving as an assistant wrestling coach, followed by five years as an admissions counselor. He then took positions as Lycoming County director of economic development, commercial lender at Northern Central Bank, and vice president of sales for Lundy Construction. He finished his professional career opening and operating Mericle Commercial Real Estate.
The Dr. James E. Douthat Outstanding Achievement Award is given to an individual who has achieved a significant accomplishment in his or her professional field that reflects positively on Lycoming College. The College honored P. Kevin Brobson, a member of the Class of 1992, as the 2022 recipient of the Douthat Outstanding Achievement Award.
Brobson assumed his judicial duties on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Jan. 3. Prior to his election to the state’s highest court, he served for 12 years as a judge on the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, the last year as the court’s president judge. He also serves on the Widener University Commonwealth Law School board of advisors. Prior to taking judicial office, he practiced law in the Harrisburg office of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC.
Given to an alumnus who has demonstrated a lifetime of service to humanity, and whose life exemplifies those qualities encouraged and fostered at Lycoming College, the 2022 Angela R. Kyte Outstanding Alumnus Award was conferred upon Norman Medow, M.D., Class of 1960.
Medow is a pediatric ophthalmologist who has been treating childhood eye disorders, with a special interest in childhood cataract and glaucoma, for more than 50 years. He is the director of pediatric ophthalmology and strabismus at Montefiore Hospital Medical Center and at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore. Additionally, he holds the academic title of professor of ophthalmology and of pediatrics at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
