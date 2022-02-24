MILTON — The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit Board of Directors recently approved purchasing thousands of dollars worth of athletic and custodial supplies on behalf of area school districts.
"The custodial and athletic purchases were not for CSIU, but requests from school districts," Dr. Bernadette Boerckel, CSIU's chief outreach officer, explained. "They were line item bids for our National Purchasing Cooperative... It is a standard procedure to board approve the lowest bids as part of that process."
The individual school districts will be paying for the items they are purchasing.
The following athletic supply purchase totals were approved: BSN Sports, Jenkintown, $25,521; Henry Schein, Melville, $2,865; Pyramid School Products, Tampa, Fla., $21,390; School Health Corporation, Rolling Meadows, Ill., $3,872; and Sportsman's, Johnstown, $38,239.
The following custodial supply purchase totals were approved: Hassinger and Company, New Cumberland, $115,069; Hillyard Lancaster, Lncaster, $5,218; LJC Distributors, Scranton, $101,737; Pennsylvania Paper and Supply Company, Scranton, $253,081; Veritiv Operating Company, Mechanicsburg, $28,790.
A five-year lease renewal of property at 911 Greenhough St., Sunbury, was approved. The new lease, at a cost of $129,212.50 per year, runs July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027. The space is used for the Work Foundations+ and Life House program.
In other actions, the board approved:
• The following new employees: Roger Boschetto, corrections education teacher, $58,648; Edward Carney, corrections education teacher, $61,405; Katherine Kuhn, Center for Schools and Communities project specialist, $49,000; Vanessa Lloyd, Early Intervention instructional assistant, $15,262; Melinda Moretz, classroom assistant, $15,262; Matthew Sherwood, buildings and grounds and fleet support technician, $39,000; Alison Tomko, Out-of-School-Time professional learning and instruction coordinator, $55,000; and Mallory Weymer, grants, development and research coordinator, $64,000.
• The following resignations: Jeffery DiVincenzo, information technology coordinator; Lisa Graeff, Head Start assistant instructor; Nancy Jacobs, retiring as Early Intervention teacher; Marcella Melloni, migrant education recruiter; Robert Robbins, corrections education science teacher; and Jamie Wagner, retiring as classroom assistant.
