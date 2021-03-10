MIFFLINBURG — Intermediate School Principal Philip Heggenstaller recently announced the winners of the ASPIRES Awards for January.
These awards are given to students who demonstrate the behaviors in compliance with the anti-bullying program and who display positive behaviors and actions while in school. These students are chosen by their teachers, and the ASPIRES Awards are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg.
The award recipients are:
Third grade: Anthony Gosciminski, the son of Luetisha Gosciminski of Mifflinburg and Joshua Gosciminski of New Columbia. His favorite subject is math. Outside of school, Anthony enjoys putting Legos together, and swimming in the pool. Anthony hopes to one day become a teacher.
• Fourth grade: Gabriella Newswanger, the daughter of Tim and Sara Newswanger of Mifflinburg. Her favorite subject is math. Outside of school, Gabriella enjoys cheerleading, macramé, cross stitch, planting succulents and different varieties of plants. She likes to visit the beach, and her favorite season is summer. Rice crispy treats are her favorite desser.
• Fifth Grade: Quincey Hostetler, the daughter of Eddy and Libby Hostetler of Mifflinburg. Her favorite subject is reading. Quincey participates in her church’s youth group, and she takes piano and horse-riding lessons. Outside of school, Quincey enjoys riding horses, building with Legos and reading. Her favorite places to visit are Florida and Chincoteague Island in Virginia. At home, Quincey has two brothers, Grant and Leo. In the future, Quincey plans to become an astronomer, and she hopes to buy a Chincoteague Pony some day.
