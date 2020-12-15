MILTON — Wearing a face mask bearing the words “God bless us, every one,” Elaine Pfeil opened the back door of her historic Milton home and excitedly noted that she had an interesting story to share about costumes from “A Christmas Carol” currently on display in a colonial tavern area of the home.
Pfeil and her husband, John, moved to Milton three years ago from Pen Argyl, after he retired from serving as a pastor.
The two are active in the community, with both volunteering with The Improved Milton Experience (TIME). John also serves on Milton Borough Council.
Elaine said their home along Broadway was built in 1927 by Dr. Charles Tomlinson, one of the first doctors at Evangelical Community Hospital.
“He was super into colonial Williamsburg,” Elaine said. “The interior (of the home) is inspired by Colonial Williamsburg.”
The replica of a colonial tavern, located in the home’s basement, was built by the late Mike Slease when he and his wife Nancy owned the home. Mike was involved in historic reenactments.
As the Pfeils were looking for a home in Central Pennsylvania, they knew their current residence would be the perfect place to settle.
“When my husband and I were looking to buy a house, we were looking for a place we could share with the community,” Elaine said.
Being involved with community theater most of her life, Elaine one year ago came to realize the colonial tavern area of the home would be the perfect spot to hold theatrical productions. She created her own theater company, called The Micro Theatre at the Broadway Tavern.
She planned to host a series of 10-minute plays in the tavern area.
While the setting is small, Elaine said eight people could be in the tavern at one time. Throughout an evening of entertainment, she said some attendees could rotate into the tavern to enjoy a play, while others mingled throughout the house.
She connected with others from across Pennsylvania interested in participating in the plays.
However, plans to host plays in the tavern area came to a halt with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
“We kept hosting rehearsals on Zoom,” Elaine said. “I started hosting weekly play readings, on Zoom.”
The group in August used Zoom to produce its first play, an adaptation of “Adventures of Mouse Deer.” The production was edited by Elaine and posted on The Micro Theatre at the Broadway Tavern’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
“It was our first virtual production,” she said.
After the play was posted, the group reverted back to holding virtual play readings.
“That wasn’t quite as fun,” Elaine said.
A longtime fan of “A Christmas Carol,” Elaine realized the play is in the public domain and could be virtually produced by her group.
“Because ‘Adventures of Mouse Deer’ was well received, we upped the ante,” Elaine said.
For the 10 to 15 actors participating in the production, she crafted costumes representative of the characters they would be playing.
Elaine personally delivered the costumes to participants from across Pennsylvania. She mailed one to a professional actor living in Los Angeles who was also involved.
The group produced the readers-theater version of “A Christmas Carol” on Zoom, with Elaine then editing the production. It was uploaded to her theater group’s Facebook and YouTube pages as four different postings about two weeks ago.
“This was a way to do theater virtually, in a way that felt like we were still doing theater,” she said, adding that the production has been well received by those who have viewed it.
She was surprised how well the cast gelled together, in spite of not being physically in the same location as they acted out their scenes.
“The people who did this show, it was a community effort,” Elaine said. “I was not expecting that, by any means. People seemed to really connect and care about each other.”
Before being released to the public, the group watched the show simultaneously via Zoom.
“I was crying, seeing all their faces and how it came out,” Elaine said.
The costumes which were worn by the actors during the production have since been mailed back to the Pfeils.
Elaine enjoyed receiving each package in the mail. She has since placed the costumes on display in the tavern area of her home.
Next, Elaine wants to individuals in the community to send video clips to her of individuals reciting one famed line — “God bless us everyone” — from “A Christmas Carol.” The videos can be submitted via the theater group’s Facebook page or by email at microtheatrebroadwaytavern@gmail.com.
“I am going to weave them all together, into a virtual Christmas party,” she said.
Elaine is in the early stages of planning other virtual shows which her theater group may produce.
