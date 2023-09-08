MILTON — Fourteen candidates are ready to hit the stage, vying for an honor which has become a key tradition of the Milton Harvest Festival.
The festival’s annual princess pageant will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in the Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton.
Ginnetta Reed, pageant chair, said she’s excited by the strong number of candidates taking part in this year’s festivities.
“We have a bright group of young ladies who dedicated their time, not only to rehearsals, but participating in community events, the First Friday downtown events,” Reed said.
“We also had some other things to bring the girls together,” she continued. “We had a pizza party... We did an ice cream social... We gave them a chance to bond together.”
The first rehearsal was held Sunday, July 30.
“(The candidates) have dedicated every Sunday night since then to practice,” Reed said. “We’ve been practicing at the Milton Lutheran Church... They’ve been kind enough to allow us to use their space for practice.”
The final dress rehearsal was held Thursday in the high school auditorium.
“It’s important for people to know this is a huge time commitment for these girls,” Reed said. “They have really dedicated 100% of their time to being successful at the pageant, and representing the club that is sponsoring them.”
Reed also noted the dedication of the approximately 20 committee members and advisors who volunteer their time to help with the pageant.
“The advisors serve as the support for each candidate, where they help them along in the process of stage presence, writing their speech, the ins and outs of the pageant,” Reed said. “Any questions (candidates) may have, (advisors) are there to advise them and give them guidance.”
She also noted that the pageant day, and the entire week, will feature a busy schedule for the candidates.
“The girls will start Saturday at 9 o’clock, at the pet parade,” Reed said. “The girls then move to a space set up downtown for them to have a ticket booth... From 10 to 2 o’clock, they will be selling tickets, for the pageant.”
They will also be in attendance at the many events being held throughout the festival week.
“I think it’s going to be a very tough competition,” Reed said. “It’s going to be hard for the judges to determine who the 2023 princess will be.”
The candidates and their sponsors are: Abigail Kitchen, Milton Rotary; Abigail Saber, Milton Lions Club; Adrianna Allabach, EMS of Milton; Alayna Chappell, Milton Public Library; Aliana Ayala, Getting Ahead Foundation; Alysia Prieto, GFWC Woman’s Club; Aubree Carl, Kiwanis Club; Jordan Hackenberg, Milton YMCA; Kaylie Savidge, Milton Booster Club; Leah Willow, TIME: Lydia Crawford, Milton Alumni Association; Maria Painter, Milton Historical Society; Talya Bardole, Milton American Legion and Auxiliary Post 71; Zoe Letteer, Milton Fire Department.
In addition to the pageant, the festival schedule includes:
• Saturday, Sept. 9: Arts, crafts and food vendors open, 9 a.m., to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 28-mile bike race, registration at 7:30 a.m., race starts 9:30 a.m., Broadway and Filbert streets; pet parade, 9 a.m., Elm Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St., Milton.
• Sunday, Sept. 10: Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant, 4 p.m., Milton Area High School Auditorium.
• Monday, Sept. 11: pumpkin roll, 5 to 6 p.m., Academy Avenue and Locust Street.
• Tuesday, Sept. 12: Scarecrow Patch, 5 to 6 p.m., Race and South Front streets.
• Wednesday, Sept. 13: Boogie on Bound, 6 to 8 p.m., Bound Avenue. Featuring music by Family Ties.
• Thursday, Sept. 14: Harvest Pops Choral Concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s UMC, 102 L. Market St.
• Friday, Sept. 15: Tomato Bowl, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School Alumni Field, Milton vs. Mount Carmel.
• Saturday, Sept. 16: Arts, crafts and food vendors open, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, Arch Street; Chalk the Walk on Elm Street, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Elm Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St.; parade, 1 p.m.
