DEWART — Pennsylvania State Police have not yet released details on a house fire which broke out at 10:15 p.m. Sunday at 38 Spencer Lane, Dewart.
Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk said he arrived on scene to find heavy fire showing from the south side of the home.
"(There was) heavy smoke throughout the rest of the house, showing from the attic and the eaves," Funk said. "We made an aggressive interior attack, got the fire knocked down."
The fire was under control in about 30 minutes.
"We were on scene for, probably two to three hours," Funk said.
He said any additional information on the fire — including the status of the home's occupants — would have to be released by Pennsylvania State Police. Those details have not yet been released.
In addition to the Warrior Run area, firefighters from Milton, Turbot Township, White Deer Township, Lewisburg, Muncy and Montgomery, along with medics from Evangelical Community Hospital, responded to the scene.
