MIFFLINBURG — The family of a Mifflinburg elementary school teacher who passed away suddenly in April will be receiving the remainder of his school benefits.
During a Tuesday meeting, the Mifflinburg Area School District school board approved the payout of sick leave and retirement benefits to the family of Larry Hornberger.
The board and the Mifflinburg Area Education Association entered into an agreement to pay out those benefits to the family as the collective bargaining agreement doe not include criteria on paying benefits in the event an employee’s death.
The two sides also agreed this would be a one-time, non-precedent setting occurrence.
The board was updated on the district budget for the 2023-2024 school year.
Business Administrator Renee Jillinski said the budget is on track for a final vote to be held at a June 6 meeting. The budget sets the tax increase at 4.5%, although Jillinski said she is still working with administrators on areas where the budget can be trimmed.
The board on approved an $8,700 renovation project for the administration building.
A boardroom in the building will be converted into offices to house the district’s special education department along with the district’s technology offices. Labor will be provided in-house and will be completed before the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
• Increasing school meal rates by 10 cents.
• A student teacher agreement with Bucknell University.
• The retirement of Linda Newcomer as a custodian at the intermediate school effective June 30, 2023.
• The following resignations: Robert Hamm, girls lacrosse coach; and Rhonda Hornberger paraprofessional for the Summer ESY Program.
• The following bus monitors for the Summer ESY Program: Miranda Myer, Elisha Steffen, Beth Hamilton.
• Hiring: Riley Griffith of Mifflinburg, third-grade teacher, $55,025; Kayla Zeigler, second-grade teacher, $54,000; Dwayne Snayberger assistant high school principal, $78,000; Taylor Montinsinos, K-5 dean of students, $64,550; Benjamin Dunkelberger, technology support specialist $36,941.
• The following coaches: Kelly Griffith, boys basketball, $5,055; Kris Shuck, girls basketball, $5,668; Curtis Camp, bowling, $2,980; Derek Reber, wrestling, $5,573; Melanie Ulmer, winter varsity cheerleading, $1,806; Kami Bickel, unified bocce, $1,000; Matt Wells, swimming volunteer coach.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
