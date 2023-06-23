LEWISBURG — Surrounded by sports memorabilia, family, caregivers and friends gathered at Heritage Springs Memory Care on Thursday to honor former Southern Columbia High School coach and athletic director Charles Nesbitt, as he celebrated his 100th birthday.
“We put out a sign-up sheet for the staff, and everyone just kind of brought something,” said Medication Technician and Personal Care Aide Angela Russo.
The celebration quickly became much larger than anticipated.
“We have some games we’re going to play, we have a cake that we purchased, some finger food,” Russo explained.
Some of the residents at Heritage Springs pitched in for the celebration as well, by preparing pigs in a blanket.
“Our residents actually gloved up and masked up, and cut the hot dogs and wrapped them in biscuits, obviously under supervision,” Russo shared. “It’s an activity for them to be able to talk and hang out and have fun.”
Russo noted that she wanted the event to be as much of a surprise for Nesbitt’s family as well, after mentioning she had reached out to the Southern Columbia School District.
Superintendent Jim Becker made a surprise visit, with a bag full of gifts from the school district in hand. Nesbitt was excited to receive new Southern Columbia Tigers gear, including some shirts and a baseball cap. With a little help from Becker, the new hat quickly replaced his old Tigers cap.
“I was glad they reached out to us, and we were able to be a part of this,” Becker commented.
Nesbitt’s impact and legacy at Southern Columbia was evident during the celebration, with plenty of black and gold decorations. Staff members at Heritage Springs wore Charles Nesbitt Southern Basketball Tournament T-shirts from the school.
“That tournament began sometime in the 1990s. It’s a junior high tournament that has been held annually since then,” Nesbitt’s son, Tom, explained. “A lot of different people really worked hard within Southern Columbia to keep that going.”
The honors don’t stop there. In 2014, Southern Columbia’s newly constructed gym was named Charles T. Nesbitt Gymnasium, in his honor.
Nesbitt himself was grateful.
“I appreciate all you folks, and all the honors you’ve paid to me,” he said.
When asked if he had any advice for living a long life, Nesbitt had a brief response, “live by the golden rule.”
Tom Nesbitt shared his father’s advice for living happily in a marriage, summed up in two words, “Yes, dear.”
He also recalled his father saying, “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and sometimes you’re rained out.”
Charles Nesbitt turned 100 earlier this year, in April.
