HARRISBURG — Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 68 over six-area counties, based on data released Wednesday by the Department of Health (DOH). One new death was reported in Northumberland County.
State officials confirmed there were 2,786 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 920,634 since March.
There were 76 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,787 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March.
Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 23 in Lycoming County, 15 in Northumberland County, 14 in Union County, 11 in Columbia County and five in Snyder County. No new cases were reported in Montour County
There are 1,963 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, according to DOH. Of that number, 418 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. There was no change in the data since Tuesday. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,700 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 12-18 stood at 6.5%, the state reported.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Vaccination numbers reported by the state exclude Philadelphia, which handles its own distribution.
This week, a total of 3,172,900 doses will have been allocated through Feb. 27:
- 225,890 first doses will have been allocated this week.
- 180,610 second doses will have been allocated this week.
To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated the state has administered 2,083,277 doses total through Feb. 23:
- First doses, 82 percent (1,498,265 administered of 1,836,065 allocated)
- Second doses, 44 percent (585,012 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 6,822 cases (321 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 7,558 cases (243 deaths)
• Union County, 3,893 cases (81 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,137 cases (123 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,340 cases (78 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,614 cases (58 deaths)
