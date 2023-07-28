PENN TOWNSHIP — The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation is providing a $30,000 for the purchase of a ramp and skirting to be used by the ECHO Cottage or Elder Cottage Housing Opportunity.
The project supplies housing and independent living for an older adult, over the age of 60. The cottage allows an older adult to remain in the community while also being able to stay close to family and friends.
For a family in Penn Township, Snyder County, this cottage has done exactly that. For Roxanne Weaver, she is now able to see her grandchildren often and has the support of her family when needed. Weaver maintains her independence and has made this cottage her home.
The ECHO cottage is provided through a partnership with the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, Inc. and Union County Housing Authority. Both agencies work together in providing this housing choice in Union and Snyder Counties. Coordinating, behind the scenes, for placement of the cottage and support for the older adult that will be living there.
A second cottage will be placed over the next few months, also in Snyder county. This cottage will allow the same opportunity to another older adult, to live independently with community support while remaining close to family.
The project is expressing thanks to various entities involved with the program, including: The Pennsylvania Department of Aging, Pennsylvania Association for Area Agencies on Aging, Diana T. Myers and Associates, Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund, and the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation for the grant
It's hoped the number of cottages will expand over the next several years.
For more information on the program, contact either the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging at 570-524-2100, 570-374-5558, or info@usaaa17.org, or the Union County Housing Authority at 570-522-1300, or general@unioncha.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.