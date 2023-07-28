PENN TOWNSHIP — The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation is providing a $30,000 for the purchase of a ramp and skirting to be used by the ECHO Cottage or Elder Cottage Housing Opportunity.

The project supplies housing and independent living for an older adult, over the age of 60. The cottage allows an older adult to remain in the community while also being able to stay close to family and friends.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.