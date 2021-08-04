WILLIAMSPORT — Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., a global manufacturer in design and production of delivery systems for injectable medicines, will expand and modernize its Williamsport manufacturing plant, investing over $18 million into the expansion.
The company is retaining 1,100 jobs statewide and creating over 200 new full-time jobs collectively at three Pennsylvania locations in Williamsport, Jersey Shore and the company’s headquarters in Exton.
The expansion will include a 12,000-square-foot addition to the Williamsport facility and the purchase of production equipment for a new product mixer line.
“West has been a key employer here in Lycoming County for the past several decades and has and continues to provide great jobs with family sustaining wages and benefits to those in the greater Lycoming County community," said Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Fink. "With over 650 jobs currently between the Williamsport and Jersey Shore plants, we are excited to see their growth with the addition of new jobs at these facilities. This expansion will provide for more people in our area to obtain quality jobs with a premier employer."
The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $687,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $258,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program and for a Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan. The company has committed to investing over $18 million into the project and creating over 200 new jobs over the next three years.
