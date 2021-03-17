EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Stacy Richards, Union County commissioner, said county government has been watching for utility-scale solar farm development for about a year.
Richards, in a presentation at the Tuesday work session of commissioners, said it was a difficult situation to monitor because discussions have been solely between solar farm developers and land owners.
Richards said a utility-scale solar site would generally produce 1 megawatt or more of electricity and be connected to the grid via transmission lines. The Pennsylvania Department of Energy has made presentations to organizations which the county belongs to. They have noted that developers are looking into sites statewide.
“What we are finding is that while these solar farms could be placed on brownfields and landfills, we are seeing the developers are heading toward agricultural land,” Richards said. “They are focusing on our region including in Union County.”
Richards added that the Department of Environmental (DEP) considered large solar farms as “low impact” because they do not add to traffic or school enrollment and does not require subdivision of property.
Richards called for a renewed effort to find out where utility-scale solar farms may be developed and to provide information about leases and the impact of the large arrays.
Meantime, Richards said the demand for solar is in part due to the location of central Pennsylvania, relatively close to large markets. Available open space, marginal farmland near transmission lines and a transmission grid management agency covering Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland also play a role.
Richards said there were four projects in Union County at the advanced stage of review by the agency. She said there was no reason at the current point in the process for developers to share plans with local officials.
“Not everything will be built,” Richards said. “But what we are seeing in the cue here in Union County is we have four. In Snyder County and Northumberland County there are several more clusters.”
Richards said commissioners received a letter from a regional representative of Limestone Solar and were developing more information about what could be happening in Limestone Township.
“We are understanding, we haven’t confirmed, that the Limestone Solar would comprise about 800 acres,” Richards said. “The concern that the commissioners have is that the large-scale solar potential development in our county will change our land use from one based primarily on agriculture and tourism and could have a tipping point for our local economy.”
The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEP) believes topics such as property tax impact, property value impact, solar array sighting and decommissioning need attention. But Richards said the DEP is not asking about local economic impact and land use change which utility-scale solar programs could bring.
Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair, said the county had no ability to regulate such projects. He hoped for a greater understanding of the impact.
Commissioner Jeff Reber commended Richards for the presentation and added that they did not want farmlands turned over to industrial solar farms.
“There are too many people who come to our area for the beauty of our environment,” Reber said. “Plus our productive farmlands are tremendous resources of Union County. I certainly don’t want to see any acreage converted to solar farms.”
Richards added that solar projects under 1 megawatt, rooftop and other small projects were worthy of attention due to their local economic benefit. But she noted the state has not been helpful in supporting individual, small solar development.
A website for Limestone Solar touted the benefits of solar power and noted an affiliation with Pattern Energy, a worldwide renewable energy company. It did not directly mention Limestone Township, Union County, but noted the project size would be about 800 acres. It projected construction could begin by the end of 2021 and the project be operational by the end of 2022.
Andrew Keister, Limestone Township supervisor chair, was contacted by phone and declined comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.