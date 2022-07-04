Bank donates to Milton High

Taking part in Susquehanna Community Bank’s $250 check presentation to the Milton Area High School are, from left, high school Co-Principal Andrew Rantz, bank Vice President of Retail Banking Diane Paulukinas, Community Banking Officer David Dressler and high school Co-Principal Mike Bergey.

 Provided by Susquehanna Community Bank

MILTON — Susquehanna Community Bank recently announced a $250 donation to the Milton Area School District.

The check presentation took place at the Milton Area High School. The purpose of the check was to help fund the school’s Outstanding Senior and Rotary Student of the Month banquet, that is held annually at the end of the year.

The banquet showcases 18 total students, nine Outstanding Seniors and nine Rotary students of the month. The Rotary students are the top students of the Career Technical Education (CTE) programs that are offered at the high school. The CTE program encompasses accounting agricultural automotive technology drafting construction trades criminal justice early education and diversified occupations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.