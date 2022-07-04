Bank donates to Milton High

MILTON — Susquehanna Community Bank recently announced a $250 donation to the Milton Area School District.
The check presentation took place at the Milton Area High School. The purpose of the check was to help fund the school’s Outstanding Senior and Rotary Student of the Month banquet, that is held annually at the end of the year.
The banquet showcases 18 total students, nine Outstanding Seniors and nine Rotary students of the month. The Rotary students are the top students of the Career Technical Education (CTE) programs that are offered at the high school. The CTE program encompasses accounting agricultural automotive technology drafting construction trades criminal justice early education and diversified occupations.
