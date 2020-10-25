MILTON — The Meadowbrook Food Truck Taste of the Arts event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at the Meadowbrook Christian School, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
The event will feature a variety of food vendors with items available for purchase, as well as children's games.
