Discussions have been ongoing in California surrounding a proposed multi-million dollar renovation of the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Race fans have been turning out to public meetings on the proposal in droves as the work reportedly includes doing away with 1/5th-mile dirt track on the fairgrounds.

The track is one of the most scenic in the country as it is anchored adjacent to the Pacific Ocean. The fairgrounds is also an historic venue, with racing there dating back to 1924. The facility may be best known for hosting the annual Turkey Night Grand Prix midget race.

