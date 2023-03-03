Discussions have been ongoing in California surrounding a proposed multi-million dollar renovation of the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Race fans have been turning out to public meetings on the proposal in droves as the work reportedly includes doing away with 1/5th-mile dirt track on the fairgrounds.
The track is one of the most scenic in the country as it is anchored adjacent to the Pacific Ocean. The fairgrounds is also an historic venue, with racing there dating back to 1924. The facility may be best known for hosting the annual Turkey Night Grand Prix midget race.
The major event for the California racing scene was first contested there in 1997, and annually between 2016 and 2022, excluding 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic claimed the event.
Winners of the fabled race at Ventura include Billy Boat, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell.
Like race fans of the area, I agree it would be a shame if corporate greed leveled the facility.
The debate in Ventura is not all that different than one taking place in Nashville, Tenn., surrounding Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville,
While the Ventura County Fairgrounds is owned by the State of California, the Nashville fairgrounds is owned by the metropolitan government.
The 1/2-mile asphalt oval in Tennessee also has a rich racing history dating back to 1904, when motorcycles first raced there. Among the venue’s many events, the NASCAR Cup series raced there between 1958 and 1984.
Speedway Motorsports has put forth a proposal to lease the facility long term, and invest millions of dollars into it to renovate it, and bring it up to the standards to again host a race for NASCAR’s top divisions.
Reportedly, there are decision makers involved with the metropolitan government who are both in favor of and oppose the proposal. Residents of the area also fall into the same categories.
The problem with both facilities — and there are others across the country in similar situations — is that they’re located on government-owned land. Race tracks should be located on privately owned land.
Any governmental entity should not be in the business of managing contracts and leases for automobile racing venues. So why would a government not just sell off such a land? My guess is because they stand to make a windfall from the profits of a lease.
While I’m an advocate for any race track being situated on privately owned land, such venues are also not without controversy.
The Hard Rock Stadium near Miami is privately owned. However, residents in droves protested the construction of the Formula 1 race track at the venue. Ultimately, the residents lost out and F1 staged a high-dollar race there one year ago.
Auto Club Speedway in California is owned by NASCAR, but the future of the venue is in question. While the talk now is the facility is being temporarily closed to be re-shaped into a short track, there are rumblings that the facility may never again open as it may be more worthwhile for NASCAR to sell the land off to developers.
NASCAR also currently owns an oval in Chicago which has sat dormant for four years. Speedway Motorsports Kentucky Speedway has apparently become a warehousing facility over the last several years, although the track configuration currently remains.
At least with these venues, it was private business decisions which have led to the closures. In the case of historic tracks like Ventura and Nashville, there’s a need for speed in the area. But it’s up to governments to decide what to do with the lands, and we all know how easily some governmental decision makers can be bought.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
