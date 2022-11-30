Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Scott Shupe, 26, of Sunbury, three years probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Brittany Schramm, 24, of Turbotville, two years probation with restrictive conditions including 3 months on house arrest, $50 fine plus costs for endangering the welfare of children.
• Moussa Sylla, 26, of Upper Darby, one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for a second count of possessing a controlled substance; one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for a third count of possessing a controlled substance.
• Robert Gilligbauer, 57, of Shamokin, $500 fine plus costs for selling a flattened vehicle for scrap metal.
• Parker Cardell, 20, of Mount Carmel, 12 months probation,$50 fine plus costs for possessing a firearm without a license.
SELINSGROVE — A 34-year-old Selinsgrove man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 5:19 a.m. Nov. 21 along Eighth Street, Selinsgrove.
Troopers said a 2011 Dodge Ram driven by Paul Deivert struck a parked 2017 Hyundai Elantra as Deivert was attempting to park his vehicle.
Deivert is accused of then driving away from the scene. He was charged with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle.
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Beaver Motors reported receiving a fraudulent check for $127,900, which was used to pay for an RV.
The incident was reported at 11:47 a.m. Oct. 31 at 19689 Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Dakota Carr, 22, of Sunbury, was charged after allegedly being found in possession of a glass smoking device and vape pen containing THC oil during a traffic stop.
The stop was conducted at 1:23 a.m. Nov. 20 at North Susquehanna Trail and Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
