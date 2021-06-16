MIFFLINBURG — The winners of the Mifflinburg Intermediate School ASPIRES Awards for the month of May were recently recognized.
These awards are given to students who demonstrate the behaviors in compliance with the anti-bullying program and who display positive behaviors and actions while in school. These students are chosen by their teachers, and the ASPIRES Awards are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg.
Third-grader Christopher “CJ” Ott was recognized. Christopher is the son of Chris and Erin Ott of Millmont. His favorite subject is science. Outside of school, CJ participates in ninjastics, enjoys collecting Pokémon cards and likes to volunteer at R.B. Winter State Park. He also loves fishing. CJ’s favorite place to visit is Knoebels. In the future, CJ hopes to become a blacksmith.
Fourth grader Lily Gembe, the daughter of Mark and Roberta Gembe of Lewisburg, was also recognized. Her favorite subject is reading. She likes music and singing. When Lily is not in school, she enjoys a variety of outdoor activities including spending time with her two dogs, Remi and June. Lily is also a big sister, and she loves spending time with her family. Lily likes to swim, and her favorite place to visit is Knoebels. In the future, Lily hopes to become a singer.
Fifth-grader Skyanne Little, the daughter of Felicia Renninger of Mifflinburg, was recognized. Her favorite subjects are art and science. Skyanne plays the trombone in the band at school. In her free time outside of school, Skyanne enjoys drawing dogs. Her favorite places to visit are the beach, amusement parks, and grandma’s house. In the future, Skyanne hopes to become a veterinarian.
