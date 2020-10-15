MILTON — Amy Mull will always treasure time spent in area nursing centers, watching as Santa Claus or the Easter bunny handed stuffed animals to residents.
“I think the thing we’re going to miss is going to the nursing homes,” she said, adding that it was a special feeling to watch the faces of residents light up as they received stuffed animals.
Mull served as the secretary of Chef’s Silver and Gold Association. She, along with fellow members of the association, visited the Milton Salvation Army recently to present a check Lt. Jared Starnes.
Late last year, Mull said the association’s board voted to dissolve. Funds remaining in the treasury were donated to the Milton Salvation Army, Hospice of Evangelical, American Red Cross and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
According to Mull, the organizations to receive Chef’s Silver and Gold’s remaining funds were outlined in the association’s by-laws.
She said Chef’s Silver and Gold Association was founded in 1994 by the late Leroy Miller.
“The organization was for employees or retirees of American Home Foods, now known as Con Agra, who were 50 years or older,” she explained. “Over the years, anyone employed by the company could join as a member, and we also had social members.”
Richard Erdley, the association’s vice president, said in its early years, the organization did such things as arranging for transportation to medical appointments for fellow members.
“They wanted to help people in need,” Mull said.
Each year, association members visited five area nursing homes at Christmas and Easter. Members dressed as Santa Claus or the Easter bunny presented residents with stuffed animals.
“We gave out around 1,000 stuffed animals each year,” Mull said.
In order to fund its charitable efforts, the association held various bus trips.
“We did a lot of fun things over the years,” Mull said. “Most of all, we made new friends, some are like family.”
Bus trips were held to locations including: Vermont; Wisconsin; Branson, Mo.; the Noah’s Ark Encounter in Kentucky; the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County; and Sight and Sound Theatres in Lancaster County.
Members of the association said it was not an easy decision to dissolve, but necessary given a decline in participation due to the aging of members.
“We still wish it would keep going,” Ron Mull, the association’s treasurer and Amy’s husband, said.
He also reflected on the many activities the association held over the years.
“Years ago, they used to rent the Watson Theatre and give bicycles away (to children),” Ron said.
At one point in time, Erdley said the association had more than 500 members.
In the latter years, Ron said membership dropped to around 100, with many unable to participate in events and activities due to declining health.
“It was very difficult (to decide to dissolve),” Erdley said. “We did so much good, for the nursing home residents... It was a fun group to get together.”
Amy said the association’s board members have found one positive in the dissolution, and that’s knowing that the remaining funds are being donated to organizations which will use the funds to help others.
“Especially at this difficult time, every (organization) is hurting for money,” she said. “It was a good time to give the donations.”
Starnes expressed thanks for the contribution.
“We really appreciate it, especially this year with our needs growing,” he said. “This is a blessing.”
Starnes said the donation is for general use, and will be utilized as the Salvation Army deems appropriate to best help fulfill its mission of helping those in need.
Although the association has dissolved, Ron said the remaining members will stay in touch.
“We plan to get together and have a picnic in the summer,” he said.
Amy noted the members of the Chef’s Silver and Gold Association board of directors at the time of its dissolution. They include: President Ken Fisher; Vice President Richard Erdley; Treasurer Ron Mull; Assistant Treasurer Tim Halye; Secretary Amy Mull; and committee members Peg Dunkle, Mae Halye, Dolores Patton, Wanda Schreck, Tim Shrawder, Sally Shrawder, Claude RaBack and Carol RaBack.
