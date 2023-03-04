Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Christin Hart, 33, of Coal Township and Chcristopher Johes, 30, of Coal Township.
• Louvonne Smith, 66, of Sunbury and Gary Poole, 76, of Sunbury.
• Ashley Valentine, 29, of Shamokin and Jonathan Sanchez, 39, of Shamokin.
Deed transfers
• Bark S. Bendle and Connie R. Bendle to Cynthia L. Cali, property in Milton, $1.
• Isaac S. Beiler and Dora Z. Beiler to 180 Acres LLC, property in Delaware Township, $425,000.
• Levi J. Zook, Ada J. Zook and Ada J. Byler to Josiah M. Martin and Elizabeth H. Martin, property in Lewis Township, $210,000.
• Raymond C. Ramer and Bonita A. Ramer to Colby Hawley, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Brian S. Zimmerman to Cody Hockenbrock, property in Coal Township, $210,000.
• Laurie Stewart, William B. Stewart, Eileen Flipczak and Jeffrey Jacobs to William Burr Stewart II and Edward Michael Stewart, property in Marion Heights, $1.
• Bell Services LLC to Beverly E. Eschbach, property in Coal Township $1.
• Breanna C. Keister to Naim Taipi, property in Shamokin, $24,000.
• Bell Services LLC to David Osoro Onguti and Lilian A. Odek, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Re-Established Realty LLC to Beverly E. Eschbach, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
• Amos M. Lapp and Anna Mary Lapp to Steven L. Esch and Sadie Lynn Esch, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• Richard Allen Breze estate and Kimberly Lynn bridy executrix to Donnie T. Carl Sr. and Kristi A. Klinger, property in Kulpmont, $62,250.
• Mathew Drachler to ALbert Adnauer Garcia, property in Mount Carmel, $70,000.
• Robert A. Forti and Helen E. Forti to Robert A. Forti, Helen E. Forti and Angelo Forti, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Kaye L. Woodruff, Kaye L. Hrubes and James E. Hrubes to Shamokin Area INdustrial Development Authority and Shamokin Economic Development Authority, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Russell C. Feese and Patricia M. Feese to Michael J. Feese and Randi Feese, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Dennis T. McGinley and Colleen E. McGinley to Phillip M. Ziegert, property in Mount Carmel Township, $78,000.
• Carallys Diaz to God is Great Transport LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Mary Ellen Derek and Roger Derk to Eric J. Derk, property in Shamokin, $1.
• 9One9 Development Group to Michael R. Pizzoli and Catherine J. Pizzoli, property in Mouont Carmel Township, $1.
• David Brssi to Mark Padula, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Garry J. Madden to William Neidig and Lisa Neidig, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
• Twin Creek Coal Inc. to Brad Osevala and Erin Osevala, property in Ralpho Township, $97,500.
• Henry Laird to Nancy Reavis, property in Kulpmont, $62,500.
• Ryan J. Scow and Andrea J. Scow to Cora Coleman, property in Sunbury, $1.
• TND New Life LLC to God is Great Transport LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $15,000.
• Alfred E. Bailey to Alfred E. Bailey and Barbara A. Wascavage, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Robert Rethemeyer Jr. to Robert Joseph Shipley, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Paula A. Moyer to Paula A. Moyer and Richard D. Moyer, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Robert C. Paskanik and Elaine M. Paskanik to Robert S. Paskanik, Elaine M. Paskanik, Cara Lynch and Steven Lynch, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Clayton R. Bartholomew to Logan T. Schubert, property in Zerbe Township, $132,000.
8 Patricia Gomez Roman and Pedro Gomez Roman to Jose Francisco Ochoa-Gomez, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Robert L. Moyer to Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union, property in Sunbury, $4,837.06.
• George S. Crumb III and Patricia J. Crumb to Jacqueline Starr, Kerry L. Beaver and Kyle L. Beaver, property in Riverside, $1.
• Victoria A. Miller estate and Russell James Miller executor to Kenneth M. Baum, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Karen D. Koppenhaver to James McRea and Amy McRea, property in Rockefeller Township, $15,000.
• Wolfe Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust, William R. Wolfe co-trustee and individually and Joanna Wolfe co-trustee and individually to Diamond Cottages PA LLC, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• John Russell Lindenmuth Jr. to John Russell Lindenmuth Jr. and Kathleen Lindenmuth, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Howerters Store Inc. to Rod R. Campbell, property in Jackson Township, $30,000.
