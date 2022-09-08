State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 6:57 p.m. Sept. 1 at Routes 405 and 44, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by Karla Hanner, 66, of Watsontown, drove through the intersection from Route 44 and struck a 2018 Honda Civic driven by Eric Gallegos, 39, of Northumberland. Hanner was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Two-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 6:41 a.m. Sept. 1 along Westbranch Highway, south of Route 304, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2019 Hyundai Elantra driven by Nakia Bowersox, 22, of Middleburg, struck a 2007 Dodge Nitro driven by Elas Ali, 53, of Lewisburg, as the Hyundai turned onto Westbranch Highway.
Bowersox was cited with traffic-control signals.
One-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Isaac Jenkins, 20, of Millmont, was uninjured after being involved in a one-vehicle crash at 2:34 p.m. Sept. 2 along Furnace Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2006 Ford Focus driven by Jenkins went off the roadway after Jenkins became distracted while attempting to pick up his cigarette. He was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 10:29 p.m. Sept. 4 along Interstate 80, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2020 Mazda driven by Guadalupe Guzman, 56, of Elmhurst, N.Y., went off the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled. Guzman was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Car vs. bicycle
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Danville man was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries following a crash which occurred at 5:15 p.m. Aug. 31 along Continental Boulevard, Limestone Township, Montour County.
Troops said a 2011 Subaru Outback driven by Michael Carr, 41, of Pottsville, sideswiped a bicycle being ridden by Larry Robbins, causing Robbins to fall from the bicycle.
Carr, who was not injured, was cited by troopers with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Derek Auman, 31, of Watsontown, was charged after allegedly stealing four trail cameras and a hunting chair from Jonathan Fidler, 38, of Milton.
The alleged theft occurred at 4:01 a.m. Sept. 3 at 4195 Paradise Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 58-year-old Allenwood woman reported the theft of a Chrysler 300. The car was last seen traveling northbound on Route 15, near Route 44.
The theft was reported at 12:51 a.m. Aug. 12 in Gregg Township, Union County.
Theft
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Lewisburg woman reported the theft of scrap aluminum and copper, valued at $250.
The theft was reported at 11:51 a.m. Sept. 1 along New Berlin Mountain Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Criminal mischief
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Jacklyn Wallace, 66, of Millmont, reported someone damaging her mailbox.
The incident occurred between 8 p.m. Sept. 4 and 6 a.m. Sept. 5 at 2570 Route 235, Hartley Township, Union County.
Harassment
DERRY TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Danville woman reported being assaulted by a 53-year-old Danville man.
The alleged incident occurred Sept. 3 at Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Alicia Catherman, 37, of Lewisburg, has been charged after allegedly leaving Walmart without paying for a coat, valued at $39.98.
The incident occurred at 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Bloomsburg Sexual assault
BLOOMSBURG — A Columbia County Corrections officer has been charged with institutional sexual assault, indecent assault and harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred Aug. 31 at the Columbia County Prison, 721 Iron St., Bloomsburg.
Troopers charged Joseph Rogutski, 59, of Mount Carmel, after he allegedly entered the cell of a female inmate and inappropriately touched her.
Rogutski was released on unsecured bail.
