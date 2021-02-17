ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Dylan Birdsong, of New Columbia, has been named to the fall dean's list.
Students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.