MILLVILLE — An opportunity returned this year for young people diagnosed with cancer to enjoy everything a summer camp offers.
Camp Dost, operated at Camp Victory near Millville, was held recently, for the first time since 2019. It was sponsored by the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, staffed by volunteers and featured a Med Shed so that young campers could be monitored.
“One of our pediatric oncologists once said, ‘Camp Dost is better than Christmas,’” said Chris Lehman, Camp Dost coordinator. “I think that best describes what Camp Dost means to both campers and volunteer staff.”
“Safari!” was the 2022 theme, which was reflected in many activities during camp time.
Camp Dost numbers were down a little amid the waning pandemic, but campers were still able to pursue cycling, swimming, archer, arts and crafts and nature walks.
“The pandemic itself and the requirement that all participants be vaccinated and exhibit a negative home test upon entry clearly was a factor in lower numbers for both campers and staff,”’ Lehman added. “This was, however, a necessary precaution due to the fact that many of our campers were still on active treatment for cancer.”
Campers who needed chemo were treated away from the camp site rather than on the grounds as they had been before. Lehman added that they were prepared to do whatever they could to provide a safe environment for an onsite camp in the year ahead.
Lehman said campers, who may have sustained periods of isolation like other children, have had little trouble interacting with peers.
“Once we passed the hurdle of screening for COVID, the magic of camp took over,” Lehman said. “It was a throwback to days before the pandemic.”
Having a good support crew was also a plus.
“We were fortunate to have a fully staffed Med Shed on site,” Lehman said. “These were veteran and new staffers, many of whom used their vacation time to make camp possible.”
To support Camp Dost or the Ronald McDonald House of Danville — where families may stay while children are treated at the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital — visit rmhdanville.org.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
