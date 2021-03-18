LEWISBURG — When the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championship returns to the Lewisburg area, dozens of businesses and thousands of residents may breathe easier.
A swim gear retailer was among businesses looking forward to the return of what was a regular part of the Lewisburg-area calendar. Like they have for a year, providers of food and lodging have also had to keep resilient during what was usually a banner week.
Mary Jones of D and J Sports on Market Street said the week was naturally a time for improved sales. But she noted that swimming in general has taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic as there were times in 2020 when pools were closed.
“No one was swimming,” recalled Jones who was closed for about week early in the pandemic. “High school has made a comeback that’s helped business. Because some colleges never did at all and some of the ‘Y’ teams are competing but not at the (usual) level.”
Some high schools were having “virtual” meets or meets which did not permit parents. Jones noted that things have improved somewhat since.
“It’s slowly coming back,” Jomes said. “It’s not here. But I do still get my customers preparing for states when they come to get their tech suits and goggles and other needs. We just won’t have the downtown business that we were so used to at this time of year.”
The state swim meet, under contract to be held at Bucknell University through 2024, was held at Cumberland Valley this year. Complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as attendance limits and the presence of university students on-campus, made the decision necessary.
Rick Thomas, Pizza Phi co-owner, said PIAA championship week always meant a full house for dining. Big orders were delivered for full teams as well as pasta dinners he said supplied “carbs” for the next day.
Though the high school meet is not in town this year, Thomas said the loss was mitigated somewhat because Bucknell students were not on break as they usually were on the week the high schoolers were in the area.
Still, Thomas could not deny that the annual influx of swimmers, coaches and parents was helpful. He said it was clear the positive image of the town lingered year-round.
“We’ve had some on a trip just come back through,” he said. “They stop in and say (they) came for the swimming and diving and were coming through the area.”
But Thomas said hours of operation were cut, more for the slowdown in general than for the lack of championship business. He said additional easing of restrictions planned for early April will be welcome.
Lodging, similarly restricted most of the year, would also be in high demand during a regular championship week.
Bob Albin, Tawsty Flower/Haines Suites operator, had a feeling some rough times would be ahead when Bucknell students left campus with a directive to complete their academic year remotely. With his wife, they made arrangements and prepared.
“At the start of this virus we also owned a private home for ourselves a few doors down from the inn,” he noted. “Anticipating tight financial times ahead we put our private home on the market in April 2020 and we moved back into the inn.”
The house sold within two weeks, Albin said, and the action they took lowered expenses and helped the couple deal with what has been a 65% loss in income over the past 12 months.
The Tawsty Flower, opened in 2006, had seen income growth until 2020. Albin said about 80% of their business is related in some way to the university. But he is optimistic in spite of lingering uncertainty.
“Bucknell and Lewisburg survived the pandemic of 1918-20,” he added. “I have full faith that they will survive this one as well.”
Albin added championship week was always fully booked.
Their South Fourth Street location, closest lodging to Kinney Natatorium, was always a plus. He noted with surprise that even two days worth of competition were held a year ago, and had begun to prepare for the loss in 2021 early on.
Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) executive director, also acknowledged it’s been a difficult year. Fortunately, she said many businesses have anticipated having to change their models of how to do things.
The university has also had to change how they do things to keep students and the surrounding community safe.
“We appreciate they have made the decisions they have made with our community in mind,” Ruby said. “But that does not negate the loss, the economic loss, the exposure of the town to people who return.”
Ruby has observed downtown businesses doing whatever they can to make things work and thought highly of them.
