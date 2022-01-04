LAURELTON — Delgrosso’s/Marianna’s hoagies and pizzas are available as a fundraiser for the Union County West End Library.
Available for order are 14” hoagies, including Italian, all American, ham and Swiss, ham club, roast beef, turkey, smoked ham and cheese, traditional and three cheese. Pizzas are 12” and include pepperoni white, and cheese.
Orders must be placed by 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, with items to be ready for pickup after 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
To place an order, visit https://shopsmol.com/store/west-end-library/, call 570-922-4773 or stop by the library at 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.