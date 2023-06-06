Union County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Kenyatta J. Moyer, 39, Sunbury, two years probation on each of four charges of issuing bad checks.
• Chat Van Nguyen, 42, Milton, five years probation on DUI under controlled substances second offense.
• Rush Oliver Stem, 32, Middleburg, six months probation DUI general impairment first offense.
• Michele L. Walter, 44, Lewisburg, two years probation for simple assault.
• Shawna L. Steffen, 27, Middleburg, nine months to three years confinement on endangering the welfare of children.
• Brynlee N. Walter, 20, Danville, two years probation for retail theft charges.
• James T. Cloud, 34, Kenmore, N.Y., 194 days to 23 months, 29 days confinement on simple assault charges.
• Craig A. Kurtz, 64, Glenn Dale, Wisc., five years probation for DUI general impairment incapable of driving safely second offense.
• Bret D. Leitzel, 39, Millmont, one month to 23 months 29 days confinement for theft by deception false impression charges.
• Chad H. Beck, 37, Montoursville, five years probation for DUI second offense.
• Logan R. Shaffer, 26, Dalmatia, four years probation for retail theft.
District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Kathleen Bechtel, 64, of Greenbriar Ave., Selinsgrove, has been charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, disregard traffic lane, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages as the result of an incident which occurred at noon May 11 at 3067 Westbranch Highway, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
The charges were filed after police said a vehicle operated by Bechtel fled the scene after striking a mailbox, shed and chicken coup. Bechtel allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and refused blood testing.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Charges of harassment, simple assault and strangulation have been filed against a 34-year-old Paxinos man.
Brent McPeak, of Treva Road, has been charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 7:10 p.m. May 27 at a campsite along Millers Bottom Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said McPeak struck a woman in the face and wrapped his hands and arms around her mouth and neck. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 1:15 p.m. June 6.
Aggravated assault
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment have been filed against a 47-year-old Millmont man accused of striking another man over the head with a chair.
Michael Caruso, of Louella Lane, has been charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 9:04 p.m. May 24 along Louella Lane.
During an argument, troopers said Caruso picked up a dining room chair and struck James Caruso over the head with it. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2:45 p.m. June 13.
State Police at Milton Three vehicle crash
HARTLETON — No injuries were reported when troopers said a 2022 Ford Transit driven by Michael Bottiger, 53, of Mifflinburg, went off the roadway and struck two parked vehicles.
The incident occurred at 8:07 a.m. June 4 along Main Street, Hartleton. Bottiger was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Two-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old Millmont woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 8:13 p.m. June 1 along Red Ridge Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said a Barbara Seebold was injured when a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica she was driving failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Douglas Peefer, 61, of Millmont. Seebold was cited with following too closely.
Two-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Tyrone Keys, 59, of Philadelphia, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 11:32 a.m. May 26 at the intersection of Broadway Road and the Route 147 southbound off ramp, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Keys failed to stop at the end of the ramp and struck a 2007 Freightliner driven by Daniel Yoder, 69, of Lewisburg. Keys was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Two-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 4:10 p.m. June 1 along Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Brianna Miller, 27, of Millmont, attempted to enter the highway and struck a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Linn Wetzel, 69, of Mifflinburg. Miller was cited with moving stopped or parked vehicle.
Vehicle vs. deer
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Dakota Murray, 18, of New Columbia, was uninjured when troopers said a 2001 Acura Integra he was driving struck a deer, which entered the roadway.
The crash occurred at 7:01 a.m. June 3 along Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Found property
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported finding an envelope containing a significant amount of cash.
The money was found at 7 p.m. June 2 in front of Big Lots, Kelly Township, Union County.
Union County Deed Transfers
• Tammy J. Beaver, to Drew Schultz, Olivia Belles, property in White Deer Township, $330,000.
• Brandy S. Hoffman Aho, Brandy S. Hoffman, to Harold G. Graber Jr., Karen L. Graber, property in Lewisburg Borough, $300,000.
• Ross M. Fisher, Melissa S. Fisher, to Douglas L. Cressman, Kristi Cressman, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Brenda Lee Kratzer, to Dustin Radle Trustee, Brenda L. Kratzer Irrevocable Grantor Trust, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• James E. Bowes II, James A. Bowes II, to Mervin E. Miller, Frances K. Miller, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Sandra L. Tristan, Allen K. Neyhard, to Michael W. Showers, Sandra A. Tristan, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• James F. W. Wenrich IV, Kelly S. Wenrich, to Anthony Picarelli, property in Limestone Township, $72,000.
• Ann G. Leachtenauer Estate, Andrew M. Daniloff Executor, Ann G. Daniloff Estate, to Fred Kofi Opuni, Cassandra Abena Osei, property in East Buffalo Township, $263,500.
• James F. Susan, Diane M. Susan, Philip Geise, Annmarie Geise, Philip A. Geise, to James F. Susan, Diane M. Susan, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Shannon E. Felmey, Shannon E. Leathers, to Shannon E. Leathers, Robert L. Leathers III, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Deborah L. Reichard, to Ryan Stoffelen, Mandee Stoffelen, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Kathryn Mary Miller Executrix, Debra Ann Ettinger Executrix, Donald E. Bingaman Executor, David M. Bingaman Executor, Miriam B.E. Bingaman Estate, to Susan M. Waggoner, property in West Buffalo Township, $150,000.
• Lucy L. Cline, to Amy L. Showers, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Joey Doan HOA, Julie Doan Pham, to Alomir Favero, Vicki Sun, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• East Buffalo Township, to Merrill Lynn Conservancy, East Buffalo Township Declaration of Covenants.
• Mark A. Shoemaker, Tiffany M. Shoemaker, to Rosie Holdings L.L.C. property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Kenneth Mitstifer, Debra Mitstifer, to Allen K. Zimmerman, Darlene M. Zimmerman, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jonas R. Zeiset, Esther W. Zeiset, to Jonas R. Zeiset, Esther W. Zeiset, Linford J. Zeiset, Glenn D. Zeiset, Loren Ray Zeiset, Diane K. Zeiset, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
Marriage Licenses
• Jattyria Y. Rodriguez Bristol, 34, Montandon, to Jose D. Garcia Tirado, 36, Montandon.
• Robert L. Reynolds, 75, New Columbia, to Susan L. Shrawder, 74, New Columbia.
• Brandon M. Chivari, 26. Mifflinburg to Tonya A. Hudler, 22, Mifflinburg
• Logan M. Trate, 22, New Columbia, to Alysia K. Sampsell Kaye, 20, New Columbia.
• Laura R. Saxton, 59, Lewisburg, to Brian D. Yost, 54, Lewisburg.
• Lisa J. Jansen King, 59, Lewisburg, to Robert C. Dewar, 68, Lewisburg.
• Dwayne V. Kinsinger, 21, Mifflinburg, to Madeline R. Agosto, 20, Lewisburg.
• Christian S. Ambrose, 23, Jim Thorpe. to Emma B. Heid, 22, Lewisburg.
