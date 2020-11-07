HERSHEY - Warrior Run and Lewisburg claimed state titles at the PIAA Championships Saturday at Hershey. Lewisburg junior Jacob Hess took second overall while Warrior Run's Lauren Trapani took fifth.
Lewisburg successfully defended its state title, topping Central Cambria, while Warrior Run earned its first team title.
The Defenders outpaced Central Cambria, winning with 40 team points. Trapani took fifth in 20:44. Alyssa Hoffman finished 17th in 20:44.
Lewisburg's Hess finished in 18:37 and senior Gianluca Perrone was 18th in 17:30.
Complete coverage will appear later today online.
