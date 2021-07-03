INDIANA — Students from area communities recently graduated from Indiana Univerisity (Pa.) with bachelor's degrees in various fields.
Northumberland County
• Nicole J. Adams, Dalmatia (nursing)
• Lillian E. Brouse, Northumberland (nursing)
• Victoria Eve Brubaker, Northumberland (speech-language pathology, audiology)
• Kaitlyn Alexa Carey, Northumberland (art education)
• Charles David Aurand, Paxinos (music performance)
• Desserae Mae Allen, Shamokin (fashion merchandising)
• Greggery Patrik Taylor, Shamokin (health and physical education, K-12 teacher education)
• Breanna Marie Ebright, Sunbury (physical education and sport, pre-athletic training)
• Tyler Avery Kerstetter, Sunbury (music education
• Keris P. Ladd, Sunbury (criminology)
Union County
• Gabrielle Angelina Passaniti, Lewisburg (psychology)
• Madison Leigh Machmer, Mifflinburg (physical education and sport, exercise science)
• Sierra Brynn Martin, Mifflinburg (nursing)
• Olivia Renee Boop, Millmont (chemistry education)
• Randall Levi Brininger, Millmont (psychology, human resource management)
A complete list of May 2021 graduates is available at www.iup.edu.
