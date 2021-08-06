MILTON — All scrapping work taking place inside of vacant buildings at the 46-acre ACF Industries property in Milton has been stopped following an early Friday morning fire, according to Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr.
Derr said his department was called at 5:39 a.m. to the area of Ninth and Lincoln streets for a reported building fire at the ACF Industries complex.
"The Milton Police Department arrived on scene and confirmed the building was on fire," Derr said. "I requested a second alarm, due to the size of the building and what I saw (when I arrived). There was fire coming out of the side of the building."
Derr said he and Assistant Chief Arthur Whitnight had to cut a lock off of a gate in order to access the property.
"Chief Whitenight did a walk around and was able to see in (the building)," Derr said. "The fire was growing in size. Once we were able to get a (hose) line on it, we were able to knock it down pretty quick, save any potential spread."
According to Derr, three rafters and a support beam inside of the wood-framed building burned in the fire.
He said scrapping crews were using torches in the building Thursday, "directly in the area where the fire started."
"It's pretty cut and dry," he said. "It was definitely going to be an accidental (fire)."
Derr said he spoke to an ACF representative Friday morning who assured him that due to the fire all scrapping activities taking place on the property will stop immediately.
"Some of our concerns (about the property) will be lifted once that comes to fruition," Derr said.
Friday's fire marked the second time in four months responders were called to a scrapping-related incident at the former railcar manufacturing facility.
On April 6, firefighters were called to another building at the facility after Derr said it became charged with electricity after a forklift operated by scrap workers struck an electrical line.
At that time, Derr said he was told scrapping work would be taking place until ACF signed an agreement of sale for the property.
Radio communications indicated Friday's fire was spotted by a neighbor who noticed flames coming from the building.
Firefighters from Milton, Lewisburg and Turbot Township responded to the blaze. Lincoln Street, in the area of Eighth and Ninth streets, was closed as responders worked on scene.
The ACF property has largely been dormant since the end of 2019.
The property had been listed as being for sale by Binswanger, a Philadelphia firm.
Milton Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the municipality is keeping a close eye on the property.
"I don't think there's any structural concerns (with the property)," she said. "Obviously, we would like to see that vacant (facility) filled, with another industrial user."
DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman on July 23 said a number of tours of the property had been given to potentially interested purchasers.
"My understanding is that ACF received offers, but what their response to them has been is still unclear," Wakeman said.
Wakeman noted that DRIVE interfaces with leads that come in and property owners to provide assistance that "would would hopefully result in a sale."
Novinger said Friday she's heard bids are still being accepted on the property.
According to a sales brochure posted online by Binswanger earlier in the year, the property includes eight buildings. Friday's fire broke out in a building at the northern end of the property.
Derr credited the firefighters who responded with quickly bringing the blaze under control.
"Everything went seamlessly," he said. "All the departments worked well, like we always do."
Firefighters remained on scene for about two hours.
Derr also noted that at 9:40 p.m. Thursday his department was called to stand by at the Americus Hose Company in Sunbury as that department worked on the scene silo fire in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Milton firefighters remained on their standby assignment for about two hours.
