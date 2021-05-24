SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties will be hosting the Live United Live Music Festival on June 5-6 at Spyglass Ridge Winery in Sunbury.
After having to reschedule in 2020, the United Way, Spyglass Ridge Winery, and the artists are pleased to bring the music festival in 2021.
The music festival will feature the following bands: Dokken, WARRANT, Winger, Lita Ford, Jack Russell's Great White, FireHouse, George Lynch, Eric Martin of Mr. Big featuring Steve Brown and PJ Farley of TRIXTER, Joey Cassata, Bohemian Queen, Jason Carst, and Without Reason. Steve Prestup will be master of ceremonies.
All proceeds will go towards the creation and further development of the Youth Mental Health initiative.
Tickets for the event are still available at https://lulmusicfestival.brownpapertickets.com/.
