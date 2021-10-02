MIFFLINBURG — This week was a busy time at at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction (BVPA).
Pumpkin auctions were held on Tuesday and Thursday at the auction site, 22 Violet Road, Mifflinburg. The autumn auction schedule started after Labor Day and it was busy as it neared the end.
Neil Courtney, Buffalo Valley Produce Auction manager, said farmers grow and market their products via auction. The BVPA also seasonally auction flowers, potatoes, holiday trees and produce.
Customers came from all parts of the east to bid on full bins or smaller 17-bushel bins of pumpkins.
"Most (customers) are roadside markets," Courtney said. "And re-wholesalers."
Courtney said some of the specialty pumpkins go for a higher price than the traditional jack-o-lantern pumpkins. They are usually sold earlier in the year.
"We ship our product from Bangor, Me., to Plant City Fla.," Courtney added. "This year we've also had a couple (shipped to ) Augusta., Ga. and the Boston area. The northeast is big for fall foliage and pumpkins."
Though called "autumn ornamentals," virtually all of the pumpkins are edible members of the squash family. If a baker chose to make a more authentic pumpkin pie, they could do just that.
Courtney noted there would be a 10-day break before holiday evergreens started to come in after pumpkin auctions concluded.
