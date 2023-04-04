Students spend one week at Pa. Capitol

Lycoming College students recently spent time at the Pennsylvania Capitol. From left, Rachel Blizzard, Hayden Burke, Ines Plantier, Angel Ramirez Martinez, Ty Estes, Gov. Josh Shapiro, Isaac Brumbaugh, Olivia Wilson, Emma Wolfe and Marialejandra Erazo.

 PROVIDED BY MARLA KRAMER/LYCOMING COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — Nine Lycoming College students spent spring break fully immersed in Pennsylvania government and politics through the first ever Applied Political Experience course, taught by Sen. David G. Argall, a 1980 graduate of Lycoming College.

The group of students represented all four years of Lycoming students and hailed from Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, Virginia, Venezuela, and France. They spent the week in Harrisburg, attending meetings and learning from members and staff of all three branches of government.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.