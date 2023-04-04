WILLIAMSPORT — Nine Lycoming College students spent spring break fully immersed in Pennsylvania government and politics through the first ever Applied Political Experience course, taught by Sen. David G. Argall, a 1980 graduate of Lycoming College.
The group of students represented all four years of Lycoming students and hailed from Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, Virginia, Venezuela, and France. They spent the week in Harrisburg, attending meetings and learning from members and staff of all three branches of government.
In a reunion from their October campaign stop at the college, the students had meetings with Gov. Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. In each of these meetings, the students came prepared with questions on goals for the 2023-2024 budget, increasing the minimum wage, and making college more affordable, particularly for children of immigrants.
In the judicial branch, the students interacted with another 1992 Lycoming alumnus, Justice Kevin Brobson. The group met in the Supreme Court Chamber and learned about the artwork, architecture, and history surrounding them. Brobson fielded questions about the jurisdiction of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the experience of running a statewide campaign. Another campaign conversation took place with Megan Martin who is running for Commonwealth Court. She shared her experience of being a woman in politics and having held positions in the State Senate including secretary and parliamentarian.
Committee staff and lobbyists shared their roles in the legislative process. The class met with staff of yet another Lycoming alumnus, Sen. Gene Yaw, a 1970 graduate, who serves as chairman of the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. The students asked questions about the perception of lobbying having a negative influence on politics, and learned that it’s an avenue for different causes to be heard. They discovered that many members of the General Assembly and their staff have positive relationships with lobbyists and that they work together frequently on different issues. Specifically, they learned that the role of lobbyists is to get certain causes on the agenda during a legislative session.
The class also met with Rep. Mike Sturla, who is one of the longest-serving members of the House of Representatives. Sturla, chairman of the Housing and Community Development Committee, outlined the responsibilities of his committee and shared lessons he has learned throughout his career. He tried to debunk the belief that state legislators “only work 100 days per year” and showed insight into the role on a non-session day.
Besides informational meetings and question-and-answer sessions, the class spent part of their week shadowing jobs across the Capitol. Some students shadowed professionals in lobbying firms or interest groups, while others spent their time learning from legislative committee and communications staff. One student even spent this time in the Lieutenant Governor’s office. Throughout the week, the class attended committee hearings and had a first-person experience of how the policy process works in Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.