SUN Tech hosts summer program

SUN Area Technical Institute summer program participants, front and from left, Lauren Hackenberg, Marley Herman, Anisha Robinson, Mrs. Plummer, Alicia Morales, Beverly, Barrera and Megan Kingsbury. And rear, Madison Miller, McKenna Westveer, Trinity Foulds, Autumn Renninger, Emily Hoffman, Ruth Stoltzfus, Erika Rosa, Danelle Barnes, Rosalinda Susan and Alexis St. Clair.

 Provided by Jessica Hetrick

NEW BERLIN — Students from Midd-West, Shikellamy, Mifflinburg, Lewisburg, and Selinsgrove spent five weeks learning the fundamentals of cosmetology at SUN Area Technical Institute.

The class spent the summer learning the principles of hair designing, hair cutting, and the use of chemical texture services.

