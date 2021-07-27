SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way has announced the launch of the Online Workforce Guide. The Workforce Guide is an accessible, convenient resource for teens and young adults that can be found directly online.
To find the page, visitors can search for the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and navigate to ‘Our Resources’. The page can be found directly at: gsvuw.org/workforce-guide.
The comprehensive digital packet leads teens through a variety of options available in the region for early college programming, opportunities to earn credit toward college, and entry level workforce experience in specified fields. Options to explore include technical schools, workforce preparatory programs, healthcare internships, access to PA CareerLink®, and much more. The guide details program overviews, tuition costs, benefits of enrollment and contacts for more information. Most opportunities are located within Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties, targeting those 16-24 years of age.
For those in need of professional clothing, the United Way is running the Career Closet that has men’s and women’s professional attire. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, walk-ins are welcome to stop in and pick out clothing for interviews and employment opportunities.
Appointments to visit Career Closet can be made by calling the United Way at 570-988-0993.
