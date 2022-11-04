Kyle Larson has a chance to pull something off this weekend which hasn’t been accomplished in the last 59 years of NASCAR Cup series racing.

Should Larson finish ahead of three of the four driver’s championship contenders, his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team will take the division’s owners championship. However, Larson was eliminated from contention for the driver’s championship following the Charlotte roval race.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.