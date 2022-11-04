Kyle Larson has a chance to pull something off this weekend which hasn’t been accomplished in the last 59 years of NASCAR Cup series racing.
Should Larson finish ahead of three of the four driver’s championship contenders, his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team will take the division’s owners championship. However, Larson was eliminated from contention for the driver’s championship following the Charlotte roval race.
This unique scenario was set up when Kurt Busch stepped out of the No. 45 car due to the concussion he sustained in a crash at Pocono.
Although Busch was no longer eligible for the driver’s championship, the car remained eligible for the owner’s title, due to his win at Kansas. With the 45 car making the playoffs, the 12 car with Ryan Blaney did not make the playoffs, although Blaney remained eligible for the championship as a driver, until being eliminated this past weekend.
As a result of the driver change in the No. 45, the 16 drivers racing for the championship became different than the 16 cars racing for the owner’s championship.
Although eliminated as a driver following the Charlotte race, Laron’s No. 5 remained eligible for the owner’s championship. He guaranteed the team a shot at winning the championship by driving the No. 5 to victory in Homestead. The other three cars eligible for the owner’s title this weekend in Phoenix are the No. 1 driven by Ross Chastain, the No. 20 driven by Christopher Bell and the No. 22 driven by Joey Logano.
Chastain, Bell, Logano and Larson’s teammate Chase Elliott will be fighting for the driver’s championship. The No. 9 is not eligible for the owner’s title.
Since Elliott’s team is not eligible for the owner’s title, should he win the driver’s championship, one of the other teams will be crowned the owner’s champion.
Although there have been numerous instances in recent years that the NASCAR Xfinity driver’s champion was different than the team owner’s champion, this could mark the first time since 1963 that a different driver and team are celebrating the championship in NASCAR’s top division.
According to national motorsports journalist Nate Ryan, Joe Weatherly won the 1963 championship by scoring points for nine different teams. Wood Brothers Racing won that season’s owner’s title.
Prior to that, in 1954, Lee Petty won the driver’s championship while competing for two different teams. Herb Thomas won the owner’s championship.
Given that Kyle Larson won last year’s season finale in Phoenix, I believe there’s an excellent chance that his team will be celebrating on Sunday.
But who will the driver’s championship go to? If Logano wins it, I’ll do the same thing I did when he won his first championship in 2018, and turn the television off before the celebration as I join many other NASCAR fans in not being able to stand the guy.
He and Elliott are without a doubt the favorites to win the title, but I believe NASCAR will be celebrating a first-time champion this weekend.
Chastain has proven he will do whatever it takes to win the championship. However, I believe his wild driving tactics could cost him.
Phoenix is the type of track Bell has excelled at all year. I’m predicting he will emerge as a champion, in a year in which no one would’ve predicted him to win the title. Should he triumph, Bell will become the first driver with a NASCAR truck series title on his resume to claim the big prize in the Cup series.
In the NASCAR Xfinity series, JR Motorsports’ three drivers — Noah Gragson, Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier — will be facing off for the championship against Ty Gibbs.
There’s no doubt Gragson and Gibbs are the favorites. In my season-opening predictions, I wrote that Gibbs would be battling Berry for this year’s title. Although I now believe Gragson is unbeatable — unless Gibbs wrecks him in Phoenix.
I’d like to see Allgaier win the title. However, he reminds me a lot of his former teammate Elliott Sadler, a super nice guy deserving of a title. Like Sadler, Allgaier seems to always come close, but can never seal the deal.
In the truck series, Zane Smith, Chandler Smith, Ty Majeski and Ben Rhodes have made the final four. Chandler Smith may have the edge as he’s run strong all season. However, should Zane Smith regain his early season form, he may claim the title which has eluded him in each of the past two seasons.
Majeski has won two playoff races, while Rhodes is the defending series champion.
