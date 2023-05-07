SUNBURY — This year marks the 59th year since the Community Action Network was established to help American families and communities overcome obstacles to poverty.
Over 1,000 agencies across the country are working every day to create opportunities and transform the lives of their neighbors by making communities stronger and helping families across the US thrive.
Central Susquehanna Opportunities (CSO) and Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA), proud members of the Community Action Network, will also commemorate 22 and 44 years, respectively, helping families throughout Snyder, Union, Northumberland, Columbia, and Montour Counties.
“Community Action Month offers a chance to reflect on the impact we’ve had on families,” said Sue Auman, CAA’s Executive Director.
“Last year alone our agencies combined to serve over 17,000 local families and over 15 million across the country with immediately needed services such as shelter, food, and long-term solutions like education and job placement.
The power of the network to reduce poverty through programs and services in collaboration with community partners remains strong and effective nearly 60 years since its inception.”
Community Action Agencies serve 99% of all American counties with life-changing services to help families achieve financial stability. All agencies are locally controlled and represented by the private, public, and low-income sectors of the community.
“We are proud of our communities’ participation in the development and oversight of our programs,” said Megan Bair, CSO’s executive director. “Their engagement helps us to be more effective in our approach by determining the needs of each local community.”
CSO is hosting a series of community events across their service area to celebrate Community Action and promote awareness of their program. More details on the events can be found on CSO’s Facebook page.
CAA and CSO are members of the National Community Action Partnership (NCAP), Community Action Association of Pennsylvania (CAAP), and the Community Action Network, which was born out of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964.
