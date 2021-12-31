HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) is reminding drivers that a toll increase announced earlier this year is set to take effect just after midnight Sunday.
In July, the PTC approved a 5% toll increase for all E-ZPass and PA Turnpike Toll By Plate rates for the entire system, except the Southern Beltway (PA Turnpike 576) west of Pittsburgh.
Like its previous increases since 2009, the measure is generally required to meet escalating debt-service costs resulting from the PTC’s required payments to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fund off-Turnpike transportation needs under the state’s Acts 44 and 89.
Act 44 of 2007 required the PTC to provide PennDOT with $450 million annually for highways, bridges and public transit, while Act 89 of 2013 modified those payments and dedicated the full amount to public transit. Under Act 89, the PTC’s annual transit payments to PennDOT will be reduced to $50 million in July 2022, and $450 million will be provided from the state’s General Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.