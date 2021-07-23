MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Little League Minor Boys have yet to play a full six-inning game in 2021.
Four innings was the longest any of their matches have gone during the current “all star season,” said Chris Snyder, one of the volunteers who’ve coached the boys.
Margins of victory such as their recent 19-1 win over Upper Dauphin/Millersburg have meant “mercy rule” finishes during each of their seven wins to date.
The wins have gotten them into the state tournament for 8, 9 and 10-year old Little League teams. The state tournament for Mifflinburg Little League will start at 8 p.m. Sunday in Newville when the Union County representatives will play Dillsburg.
“They have put a lot of hard work in,” Snyder said. “I have a travel team, nine of the 14 are on the travel team. They have been practicing since January. Two hours usually, a couple of nights per week.”
Snyder credited team members for working hard and doing the little things which can make a difference.
“You know how it is in baseball sometimes,” he noted. “One kid struggles in a game. But they are there picking each other up.”
Mifflinburg Little League has teams based in the borough as well as the West End, New Berlin and Buffalo Crossroads.
Snyder said the young players have been teammates and classmates for a number of years. He said the boys just wanted to improve with every game.
“They are a good group,” Snyder added. “I’ve had most of them for years playing baseball. More than half of the kids play football, so I coach some of them in football and some of them in basketball.”
After winning the Section 3 final this week, the team was given a ride through the community on fire trucks. It was an experience thoroughly enjoyed by Jaxon Kaskie, who has contributed to the team at many positions including catcher.
“I think we are all doing a great job in hitting and fielding,” added Andrew Yerger, third base.
The success of the Mifflinburg Major Division softball state champions has also provided an incentive.
“Some of the boys don’t like it that the girls are in regionals now,” Snyder added. “They don’t want the girls to outdo them. It’s a little bit of healthy competition.”
Snyder noted one of the boys heading to Newville has a sister on Mifflinburg Major Division softball.
Meantime, Snyder and the other coaches noted preparation would include keeping the boys as relaxed as possible. He said simple reminders to stick with the basics of throwing, catching and hitting would go further than an overheated pep talk.
