I have always enjoyed telling life stories. I didn’t read very many books in my early life. I only had one child’s story book in my childhood. I preferred school books anyway. Now I prefer Christian books of Bible Study, Doctrine and Victorious living.
It isn’t often I write a make-believe column; mostly, as you know I write of things I know, or have experienced.
As it is said, the apple didn’t fall very far from the tree. My dad was a very adventurous person from early childhood until his late years. He often talked of his many adventures.
I could see the pictures of his stories in my mind’s eye. Others liked his stories too, even if they were repeats. Some of my cousins still speak of his adventures.
After video cameras came out, I asked him if I could record him telling a story or two. He always answered “no.” Because I was teaching school through his later years, I often showed up to visit with papers to grade. There were times he told stories and I took shorthand to write some down. I was respectful and had eye contact regularly, so he wouldn’t think I was ignoring him.
I am going to write one of them here pretty much the way he told it.
I went to see a mule, Jack, at Shirley Reichley’s. He was in a box stall. Shirley said, Here he is. I said, “put a halter on him and bring him out here.” She said, “I’m too little, I can’t reach up and get a halter on him.”
I said, “you said he is 5, I want to see if he is about 15 or more. Maybe he’s ear shy, or something is wrong.” She gave me a halter and I went in and haltered him. Yep, he was 5. I gave a little over a hundred.
I found he wasn’t broke right when I hooked him to plow. I worked with him for a while and he was all right.’
In the winter, it had a deep snow and the milkman couldn’t get down for milk. Duff (Dad’s father-in-law) said “Albert and I will haul the milk to the creamery with the mules tomorrow.”
I worked in the creamery in New Berlin. I was dumping milk and the mules didn’t come. When I came home, the mules were in the stall, and nobody could get in the stall with them. Even Mom couldn’t get in with the other mule, Tops. She pushed Mom out the stall. She didn’t kick, but pushed. She wasn’t about to let them put a bridle on her.
The next morning I bridled and harnessed them before I went to work. Tops was ear shy, but I had no trouble. Once she had bolted when I took her bridle off, so I fixed a gizmo on her mouth that would cut her mouth if she bolted back. I never had a problem with her again.
I wouldn’t sell Tops for any price.. It got that I needed no lines or anything. All you needed to do was tell her what you want. She wouldn’t let any team member pull ahead of her. She bit them to put them in line, but other than that she didn’t make any trouble.
Johnny Rhoads wanted to buy the other mule, Jack, it was snowing. It was too deep, but I could ride the mule to New Berlin. He didn’t like to function right, but I got him going and rode over the mountain and Johnny had a big stall. I said, “get your bridle, and I’ll put it on him because people have trouble bridling him.
Johnny Rhoads said, “I’m the best mule man you have ever seen. Don’t worry about it. I took my bridle off, let him go, and I left. Mom picked me up and we went home.
I never heard the end of that story. Maybe there was no more.
Incidentally, my children and next generations here have had lots of books. You can guess what kind of books I bought and still give to them. Yes, books that will help them grow academically or spiritually.
The most important things I want them to know is that God loves them, They have sinned and need a Savior to pay the price for sin (eternal separation from God). Jesus gave his precious innocent blood to pay that price. He was buried, and became alive again from the dead. He lives forevermore in Heaven and in the hearts of those who invite him in.
