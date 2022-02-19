Two of the region’s more popular outdoor winter activities are slated to take place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27.
On Saturday, Montour Preserve’s Maple Sugaring Program returns after a year hiatus due to the pandemic. Visitors can learn about maple sugaring, and even take part in tapping a tree, from noon to 4 p.m. at and around the Sugar Shack, located along the Goose Woods Trail.
“This year we will have outdoor presentations only,” said Jon Beam, Montour Preserve naturalist and assistant director. “No movie or presentation indoors as in past years. We hope that we can bring those back next year.”
Among the outdoor activities, visitors can learn the history and culture behind maple sugaring in the region. Tools, equipment and methods will be featured.
“People can expect four different presentations, demonstrations outdoors by the Sugar Shack, each lasting about 15 minutes and repeated throughout the afternoon,” said Beam.
Fans of the sugary treat have options to enjoy maple syrup on site, as well as products to be made available at the Environmental Education Center.
“We will provide samples of maple syrup we have made at the Sugar Shack and the Roloson Brothers will have maple products available for sale at the Environmental Education Center,” said Beam.
Additionally, the celebration of the preserve’s 50th anniversary will include items for sale during the day as well.
Beam noted that visitors should prepare for the weather, and time outdoors.
On Sunday, Feb. 27, visitors to R.B. Winter State Park will be able to take in a near-full slate of events associated with the annual Snowfest. The event will be held noon to 4 p.m. across different areas of the park.
“Well, we are going to have to change up Snowfest due to some personnel issues,” said park Manager Michael Crowley. “The Environmental Education programs are not going to be there. The things we’ll do are going to be more recreational.”
The Environmental Education Center will be open and organizations that have in the past provided information and programs will be on hand, Crowley stressed.
“It’s not going to be as busy as it was (pre-pandemic),” he said. “We are still trying to nail down all of the activities. Smokey Bear will be there, Union County Conservation District will be there, the timber industry, so there will be some programming. The new Friends (of the RB Winter State Park) group will be there and they are holding the silent auction. The beauty of that is all the proceeds will go back into R.B. Winter State Park.”
Prior, proceeds from the annual silent auction went into the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources general fund, where they were then distributed more broadly.
Outdoor events will include the annual 3.5-mile trail run, which is managed by Mid-Penn Trailblazers, and kicks off at 1 p.m. Other events will be weather-dependent. Among them, snowshoeing and snowmobile rides.”
Crowley said conditions remain good for the outdoor recreation, especially snowmobiling as trails begin from a shaded area of the park.
Unfortunately, activities on the lake will not be held. Recent ice storms have made ice skating and other activities near impossible.
“If we had a Zamboni, we could do it,” Crowley said with a laugh.
“There will be some hiking, sledding, all based on what’s possible that day,” said Crowley. “We have a lot of great donations from a number of local businesses for the silent auction.”
