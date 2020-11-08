MIFFLINBURG — Pink smoke helped mark a landing area for members of a parachute team Saturday morning at Mifflinburg Community Park.
The All Veteran Group of Raeford, N.C., a demonstration team made up of military veterans, was an addition to Veterans Day observances at the Union County World War II Honor Roll. Their team of four landed to the delight of entire families, students and of course, military veterans gathered in the park.
Funds to help with lodging for the well-known demonstration team was collected in advance of their appearance in Union County.
Keynote Speaker Ben Leitzel, retired from an Air Force career, was introduced by Doug Walter, a fellow class member of the Mifflinburg Area High School Class of 1978.
Walter noted Leitzel’s service which included deployment to Aghanistan as part of American commitment to NATO. Leitzel is currently a senior military analyst at the Army War College in Carlisle.
Leitzel’s remarks noted the oath of military enlistment referred to the United States Constitution, which he observed lists “provide for the common defense” before “promote the general welfare” in its Preamble.
“(Defense) was that important to them,” Leitzel said of the nation’s founders. “They recognized we needed, and do need, a safe and secure nation before we can pursue the lofty goals of justice, tranquility, welfare and especially liberty.”
Leitzel added that the authority to use deadly force in defense of the nation was part of military service. But he added that great responsibility came with it.
“Just like the Pennsylvania hunter today who is permitted to harvest wildlife, but is also required to limit undue pain and suffering and ensure that no other animals, humans or property are harmed,” Leitzel said. “Our armed forces must conduct war honorably, following the laws of armed conflict and only striking legitimate military targets.”
Veterans, he added, are in all walks of life and continue to serve in many community pursuits. He added that the best ways to honor a veteran included saying, “thank you,” and continuing to advance the goals listed in the Declaration of Independence.
Mike Elliott, one of the founders of the All Veteran Group, has noted that the group serves as a means by which veterans with skills not associated with the private sector may indeed give back.
The Rev. Richard Devitt offered remarks and prayer at the start and noted the relatively high rate of suicide among veterans.
Patricia Shively recited the poem, “I am a Veteran.” Paige Rhyne, Union County West End Fair Queen runner-up read the names of the 50 World War II fatalities among county residents.
