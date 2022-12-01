DANVILLE — Geisinger has been awarded $973,000 from the National Institutes of Health National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) to study the association between genomics and opioid use disorder (OUD).

Drug overdose continues to be a leading cause of injury-related death in the United States, and approximately 2.7 million people have an OUD, according to NIDA. Evidence suggests that substance use disorders can be hereditary, although the specific genes that contribute to OUD risk are not known.

