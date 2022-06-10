LEWISBURG — Taxes levied on Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) property owners will be increasing in the upcoming fiscal year, but not to the extent originally proposed.
School directors on Thursday night backed away from a proposed 3.95% tax increase to 18.95 mills, which would have added $72 for every $100,000 in assessed property valuation. The initial proposal was 0.05% below the maximum increase permitted without a referendum under Act 1.
Directors opted instead, by a 5-1 vote, to adopt a spending plan with a 18.73 millage rate. The owner of a $100,000 property will annually owe $1,873 in taxes in the upcoming fiscal year, about $50 more than at the current rate.
Dr. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, offered a chart illustrating how many full-time positions or their equivalents could be cut due to lower revenues. Had directors agreed to raise taxes 3.95%, the chart indicated no cuts would be necessary.
The 2.75% increase adopted called for less than two full-time teaching or equivalent positions to be cut.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer A. Baugh has announced her intention to relocate after two years of a three-year contract. Corey Heath, director and board vice president, said savings accrued by sticking with an interim superintendent could sidestep the need to tap into the district’s fund balance.
The $38.1 million spending plan was adopted within the end-of-month deadline for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
Heath and directors Dr. Erin Jablonski, Mary Ann Stanton, Dr. Tera Unzicker-Fassero and Kristen Kraus voted in favor. Director Jordan Fetzer voted against.
Stanton attended the night meeting via Zoom. Board President Dr. Virginia Zimmerman was absent, along with members Heather Haynos and Jaime Lyons.
During a director’s comment portion, Kraus expressed concerns about the district’s ability to meet the needs of students. Kraus, trained as a special education teacher, claimed families have left the area due to the district’s falling short and other reasons.
“It’s not all about money,” Kraus said. “Being able to put able and capable bodies with the students that need them unfortunately does involve some money and we need to be careful of that.”
Unzicker-Fassero hoped that families were not leaving the district because of unmet needs, but admitted that it may be an eye-opener.
The board heard from Tina Prowant, a district resident, before the budget vote. Prowant conceded that inflation was pushing prices higher, but lamented the burden of higher property taxes.
Cathy Moser, LASD assistant superintendent, was designated acting superintendent for up to a year, ending June 30, 2023. As acting superintendent, Moser will receive $115 per day in addition to her regular salary.
Baugh offered thanks to the board, administrators, teachers and support staff for their support over the previous two years. She said it was rare to see a nine-member board as dedicated.
