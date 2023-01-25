HARRISBURG — The North Branch of the Susquehanna River in Northeastern Pennsylvania has been selected by a public vote as the state’s 2023 River of the Year, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Janet Sweeney of the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers (POWR) announced.
“Through planned River of the Year celebrations, public awareness of the value of the North Branch of the Susquehanna River will be increased and major initiatives along this section of the river will be underscored,” Dunn said. “Economic revitalization of river-town communities will enhance access to the river; increase tourism; and provide additional land and water-based recreational opportunities for local residents and visitors alike.”
Flowing from the New York state line to Sunbury near Shikellamy State Park at the confluence with the Susquehanna River West Branch, the Susquehanna River North Branch meanders through eight Pennsylvania counties including Susquehanna, Bradford, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Columbia, Montour and Northumberland.
The branch is widely used by paddlers, anglers, recreational boaters, and wildlife enthusiasts.
The river was designated a “National Recreation Trail” by the National Park Service in 2009 as part of the larger Captain John Smith National Historic Trail system; a recreation trail that celebrates the exchange of goods and cultures between the early, famed explorer of the Chesapeake Bay and the native peoples of the Susquehanna River basin.
The public was invited to vote online for the River of the Year, choosing from among four waterways nominated. A total of 11,438 votes were cast, with Susquehanna River North Branch receiving 4,098; the Perkiomen Creek 3,110; Conestoga River 2,490; and Schuylkill River 1,740.
The Endless Mountains Heritage Region, which nominated the North Branch of the Susquehanna River, will receive a $10,000 Leadership Grant to help fund a slate of year-long 2023 River of the Year activities. DCNR and POWR will work with the region to create a free, commemorative poster celebrating the North Branch as the 2023 Pennsylvania River of the Year.
