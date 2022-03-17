LEWISBURG — Happy days could be here again in the Lewisburg area as the PIAA swimming and diving championships return this week.
The hiatus lasted two years, perhaps longer for some school swim teams, as the shutdown in 2020 curtailed activity after two days of competition. A scaled-down championship was hosted in 2021 at another site, with a mutual understanding that it would return to Lewisburg.
Andrew Miller, Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau (SRVVB) executive director, said Bucknell University, the PIAA and the SRVVB met in December. The SRVVB’s message was that the PIAA was welcome to return to the same hospitality any time they chose.
“We’re full steam ahead,” Miller said. “One of the big things that we do to make them feel welcome is that we tied navy and gold ribbons on all the parking meters in downtown Lewisburg. We made sure that the welcome banner that the SRVVB provides is over Market Street.”
Bureau personnel also went to merchants and distributed welcoming window signs.
“It’s the little things that make a big difference,” Miller said. “We work with PIAA officials to give them a goodie bag of treats that represent local businesses in the Susquehanna River Valley. We work with local restaurants in downtown Lewisburg so that if (officials) go to certain restaurants on the list they can be presented with vouchers to get dollars off their meals. And the restaurants, in turn, bill us for it.”
Miller observed that two new hotels recently opened in the Lewisburg area, the Fairfield Inn and Suites in East Buffalo Township and in Shamokin Dam.
Their debut was timely as a lingering effect of the pandemic has been that Bucknell has had a contract for rooms with the Comfort Inn and a set number of rooms as needed at the Best Western Country Cupboard. The rooms reserved by the university essentially takes those rooms off the market.
“What we see relative is that the inventory is staying the same,” Miller said. “So one of our jobs, as always, is making sure everyone can find a room. We’ve been working closely with everybody. So far, ‘knock on wood,’ we haven’t had any issues.”
Miller said a table will be set up at the Kinney Natatorium with information about the area, where attendees can have some fun, pick up some food to go or visit a restaurant.
“It’s good to feel like it is a regular year,” Miller added. “I think we are getting closer to what a traditional year will feel like in terms of events and visitors and tourists and all the good stuff that goes on during a regular year.”
Miller said PIAA officials have estimated about 5,000 athletes, coaches, family members and officials will visit. In short, it should be a “normal” year, with a $1.6 to $1.75 million impact on the local economy.
Marylynn Hibbert, Lewisburg Delicatessen manager, was optimistic that families would stop in as they had in years leading up to 2020. Afternoons would be busiest as some athletes would be finished for the day.
Mary Jones, D and J Sports manager, said the championship was indeed welcome as athletes would likely be looking for items they might have left home. A new selection of swim goggles recently arrived to meet that need.
