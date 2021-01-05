LEWISBURG — Representatives of current partners in the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) outlined where they stood Monday night in the ongoing dispute over the document which formed the department.
The department, with partners Lewisburg Borough and East Buffalo Township (EBT), began operations in 2012 under an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) signed the previous year.
Sticking points have included PPU (Police Protection Units) used to allocate police service according to anticipated need.
Adherence to a funding formula (48% Lewisburg, 52% EBT) has also been at issue. EBT supervisors, in recent years, have strayed from the formula and announced their intent to withdraw from the IGA.
Jordi Comas, Lewisburg Borough Council vice president and commission representative, said municipalities ordering varying units of police service monthly or yearly was far from ideal.
“That’s unsustainable,” added Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner, instrumental in the founding of the department. “You cannot vary PPU monthly. First of all, you have a staffing issue, you have a budget issue. You have all kinds of problems because you have an inconsistent monthly need for staff, personnel and funding.”
PPU, Wagner added, was in an “obscure” part of the appendix of the original IGA. She maintained that PPU were in the plan to allow other municipalities to buy in, rather than being used as a main source of funding. Wagner projected other issues would fall into place if the financials could be straightened out.
Comas said allowing any elected official, even himself, to govern a public service based on projected need set a bad precedent.
The borough went to court last year seeking an interpretation of the IGA and named EBT and Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission as co-defendants. A pre-trial hearing was held last week in Union County Court, with a trial likely to be scheduled for the upcoming term.
Meantime, Matt Schumacher, EBT supervisor and police commission representative, said dissolving the deparment was not the intent of the township. He observed part of the trouble was that the department was formed with four participants in mind. PPU could have been more usable if additional municipalities were served.
The IGA itself, more than solely finances, was also problematic.
“The part that no one seems to be listening to us is that we are following the language of the current IGA,” Schumacher said. “It is so poorly written, as people can tell. That is why we wanted to get together.”
A meeting with the borough four years ago was meant to begin rewriting the document. At the time, Schumacher said a municipality could make a declaration that the next year could be their last year in the agreement. The department budget would then be made using actual requests for service.
The IGA should stand on its own, Schumacher said, but maintained it currently does not. Previous offerings to rewrite it in a small group were met with stipulations that meetings be held in public.
“That is not going to get us anywhere,” Schumacher said. “We are down in the weeds at the point where we don’t need 20 people in a room trying to listen to a conversation they know nothing about, and then trying to form opinions based on details they don’t know.”
The small group, Schumacher recalled, was to hammer out a usable new IGA, then issue it to the borough and township for review, posting to the public and approval.
“That’s all we want,” Schumacher added. “This isn’t about money. We have the money we need. This is our fifth year. We’ve held taxes flat for three (years) and cut them twice.”
Schumacher was perplexed that the borough’s action also named the police commission as a defendant, a board where they are also represented. The legal expenses have been large for both sides, he added, and the action lacked logic.
Schumacher concluded a judgement against EBT, though affordable, would still leave both parties with a flawed IGA.
EBT supervisors held a reorganization meeting Monday night, naming Republican Char Gray to chair the three-person board. Democrat Jim Knight was named vice chair.
Gray will also serve on the BVRPD commission with Republican Schumacher as at-large member. Knight was named alternate to the commission.
The township and the borough have majorities on the five-person BVRPD commission in alternating years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.