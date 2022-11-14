LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Singers annual Christmas concert, “A Very Jazzy Christmas,” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Originating in Mifflinburg, the Buffalo Valley Singers have been performing for more than 40 years. The 80-member choir ranges in age from 15 years to individuals in their eighties.
